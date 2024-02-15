13.4 C
London
Thursday, February 15, 2024
Subscribe
HomeBusinessSri Lanka upbeat about fiscal plan
Business

Sri Lanka upbeat about fiscal plan

By: Shelbin MS

Date:

Related stories

Business

India biggest US partner in South Asia: Afreen Akhter

DESCRIBING India as its biggest partner in South Asia,...
Business

Labour reforms key agenda for Modi’s possible third term

INDIA’S prime minister Narendra Modi could make labour reforms,...
Business

UK inflation holds at 4 per cent in January

Britain’s annual inflation rate remained unchanged in January from...
Business

Tesco drivers benefitted from ‘stage-managed’ crashes

Supermarket giant Tesco has said it has unearthed a...
Business

UK unemployment dips to 3.8% at end of 2023

Britain’s unemployment rate dipped in the final quarter of...

SRI LANKA expects to implement a debt restructuring framework within the first six months of 2024, the country’s president said last Wednesday (7), expressing confidence that the nation was recovering from its worst financial crisis in decades.

President Ranil Wickremesinghe said the island nation was aiming to grow its gross domestic product (GDP) by up to three per cent this year.

Sri Lanka’s economy is estimated by the World Bank to have contracted by 3.8 per cent last year, but is expected to grow by 1.7 per cent in 2024. Sri Lanka’s central bank has projected a more optimistic growth of three per cent for this year.

“Our economy plummeted like a meteorite, but we also managed to recover at rocket pace,” Wickremesinghe, 74, told the ceremonial opening of parliament. “We are in the middle of a V-shaped recovery.”

“Now, we have to continue on this path. It will not be easy. There are no short-term solutions,” he said, adding that Sri Lanka’s overall debt at the end of September stood at $91 billion (£72.2bn).

The country defaulted on its overseas debt in May 2022 after a severe shortage of foreign exchange reserves.

Sri Lanka has since made progress on about $11 billion (£8.72bn) of bilateral debt restructuring and hopes to have agreements in place with all key creditors, including bondholders, by May at the latest, said foreign minister Ali Sabry.

The country finalised a $2.9 billion bailout from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in March last year, which helped temper inflation, improved state revenue and boosted foreign exchange.

Shelbin MS
Shelbin MS

Subscribe

- Never miss a story with notifications

- Gain full access to our premium content

- Browse free from up to 5 devices at once

Latest stories

Previous article
Labour reforms key agenda for Modi’s possible third term
Next article
India biggest US partner in South Asia: Afreen Akhter

GARAVI GUJARAT

GARAVI GUJARAT is one Britain’s oldest and biggest selling Asian titles. Published weekly in full colour in both English and Gujarati it is the biggest selling Gujarati publication outside India.

Latest

India biggest US partner in South Asia: Afreen Akhter

Business 0
DESCRIBING India as its biggest partner in South Asia,...

Recession hits economy, increases Sunak’s election challenge

Headline Story 0
The economy entered a recession in the latter half...

Rohit and Jadeja steady India after top order wobble

Cricket 0
INDIA captain Rohit Sharma combined with Ravindra Jadeja in...

Popular

Sikh student Serene Singh awarded John Robert Lewis Fellowship

News 0
Serene Singh, a DPhil student at the University of...

Imran Khan asks supporters to wait by poll stations after vote

Pakistan news 0
Jailed former Pakistani premier Imran Khan urged his supporters...

‘I don’t vote in this country, my husband can and one day, my daughter will,’ says Priyanka Chopra as she and US Vice President...

Entertainment 0
  Priyanka Chopra, who now lives in the United States...

Sitemap

Copyright © 2023 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications USA Inc