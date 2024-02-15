13.4 C
London
Thursday, February 15, 2024
Subscribe
HomeBusinessLabour reforms key agenda for Modi’s possible third term
Business

Labour reforms key agenda for Modi’s possible third term

By: Shelbin MS

Date:

Related stories

Business

Sri Lanka upbeat about fiscal plan

SRI LANKA expects to implement a debt restructuring framework...
Business

UK inflation holds at 4 per cent in January

Britain’s annual inflation rate remained unchanged in January from...
Business

Tesco drivers benefitted from ‘stage-managed’ crashes

Supermarket giant Tesco has said it has unearthed a...
Business

UK unemployment dips to 3.8% at end of 2023

Britain’s unemployment rate dipped in the final quarter of...
Business

India’s top court allows ArcelorMittal, Indian Oil to arbitrate Essar Steel dues

The Supreme Court on Monday permitted Indian Oil Corporation...

INDIA’S prime minister Narendra Modi could make labour reforms, cleared by parliament in 2020, a priority if he wins the upcoming general elections as is widely expected, a spokesperson for his party said on Tuesday (13).

Opinion polls suggest Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will easily win the next general election due in May, as an opposition alliance struggles to stay together.

Modi said last week he would take “big decisions” in any next term to end poverty and accelerate economic development, but did not give specifics.

He has said it is his “guarantee” that India will rise to the world’s third-largest economy from fifth if he wins the election.

Both houses of parliament approved new labour codes in 2020, but they have yet to be implemented following resistance from worker unions who oppose the easier hiring and firing provisions as well as restrictions on trade unions.

Modi’s government, however, says that bringing 29 disparate laws into four labour codes will ensure that all of the more than 500 million workers in India receive a minimum wage, while a large section of them will also get social security.

“Labour codes need to be notified. It’s necessary; we will do it,” BJP spokesperson Gopal Krishna Agarwal said, referring to an official notification announcing implementation.

“Continuous reforms are required to become an economic power and assume global leadership,” he said.

However, Harbhajan Singh, general secretary of the trade union Hind Mazdoor Sabha, said it would protest any attempt to make India’s labour laws “proemployer instead of pro-labour”.

“We realise that they are waiting for the elections to get over to implement these,” he said. “But we will hold nationwide protests against the government’s anti-labour policies.”

He said similar protests by farmers had forced the government two years ago to repeal three laws aimed at deregulating India’s agricultural markets.

Agarwal said bilateral trade deals with countries would be another focus if Modi gets a rare third straight term.

 

Shelbin MS
Shelbin MS

Subscribe

- Never miss a story with notifications

- Gain full access to our premium content

- Browse free from up to 5 devices at once

Latest stories

Previous article
UK inflation holds at 4 per cent in January
Next article
Sri Lanka upbeat about fiscal plan

GARAVI GUJARAT

GARAVI GUJARAT is one Britain’s oldest and biggest selling Asian titles. Published weekly in full colour in both English and Gujarati it is the biggest selling Gujarati publication outside India.

Latest

Sri Lanka upbeat about fiscal plan

Business 0
SRI LANKA expects to implement a debt restructuring framework...

‘Child abuse’ concerns over head injuries in rugby

Sports 0
THE risk of severe head injury in rugby union...

Breakthrough brain implant offers relief for OCD

Health 0
AMBER PEARSON used to wash her hands until they...

Popular

Sikh student Serene Singh awarded John Robert Lewis Fellowship

News 0
Serene Singh, a DPhil student at the University of...

Imran Khan asks supporters to wait by poll stations after vote

Pakistan news 0
Jailed former Pakistani premier Imran Khan urged his supporters...

‘I don’t vote in this country, my husband can and one day, my daughter will,’ says Priyanka Chopra as she and US Vice President...

Entertainment 0
  Priyanka Chopra, who now lives in the United States...

Sitemap

Copyright © 2023 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications USA Inc