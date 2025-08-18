Sophie Turner says kissing Kit Harington in ‘The Dreadful’ was worse than filming with rats

Highlights:

Kissing Kit Harington in The Dreadful was described as “vile,” with both actors “retching” during filming.

The kiss was considered worse than scenes involving rats and cockroaches in another project.

After years of playing siblings in Game of Thrones, the pair reunite as romantic leads.

Turner also serves as a producer on the gothic horror.

Set during the Wars of the Roses, the film has no confirmed release date.

Sophie Turner has opened up about her experience working on the upcoming gothic horror film The Dreadful, where she stars alongside her former Game of Thrones co-star Kit Harington. The actress revealed that one of the most uncomfortable parts of filming was sharing a kiss with Harington, someone she has long viewed as a sibling due to their years working together on the HBO fantasy series.

During her appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers, Sophie Turner admitted that the kiss was not romantic in any way. She said both she and Harington found the scene difficult, adding that they were “retching” during filming. “It was vile. Honestly, the worst,” Sophie Turner explained.

Why Sophie Turner Found the Scene Awkward

For eight seasons, Sophie Turner played Sansa Stark while Kit Harington portrayed Jon Snow on Game of Thrones. Although later plotlines revealed that Jon Snow was not biologically Sansa’s brother, the characters were raised as siblings in the Stark family, leaving fans and the actors themselves with a strong sense of a familial bond.

Sophie Turner said that bond never went away, even years after the show ended in 2019. This made filming intimate scenes in The Dreadful particularly strange. “I sent the script to Kit, and he came back saying, ‘Yeah, I’d love to, but this is going to be really weird, Soph,’” she told Meyers. “Then I went through the script again and it’s just kiss, kiss, sex, kiss. And suddenly I realised, oh right, that’s my brother.”

Despite the challenge, Sophie Turner, who also serves as a producer on the film, felt that Harington was the right choice for the role. The strength of the script convinced both actors to take on the uncomfortable scenes.

Sophie Turner Compared the Kiss to Working With Rats

What stood out most in Sophie Turner’s comments was her comparison of the kiss with Harington to another difficult filming experience. In her upcoming thriller Trust, Sophie Turner had to shoot scenes involving rats and cockroaches crawling around her. However, she said that kissing Harington was worse. “And kissing Kit was still worse,” Sophie Turner admitted.

This statement highlights how deeply ingrained the sibling dynamic between the two actors remains, even years after their time on Game of Thrones.

The Storyline of The Dreadful

The Dreadful is set in the 15th century during the Wars of the Roses. Sophie Turner plays Anne, who lives with her mother-in-law Morwen, played by Marcia Gay Harden, on the outskirts of society. Their fragile existence is disrupted when a man from Anne’s past, portrayed by Kit Harington, returns and sets off a series of dangerous events.

The film also stars Laurence O’Fuarain and Jonathan Howard. While no official release date has been announced, the gothic horror project has already attracted significant attention due to the on-screen reunion of Sophie Turner and Kit Harington.

Sophie Turner’s Career After Game of Thrones

Since the end of Game of Thrones in 2019, Sophie Turner has taken on a variety of projects in both film and television. She has also stepped into producing, with The Dreadful marking one of her key roles behind the camera as well as on screen.

Her return to working with Kit Harington has generated interest from fans, though the actress herself has been open about how strange the process felt. Earlier this year, Sophie Turner told Vogue, “Sorry guys, it’s weird for all of us,” when asked about their romantic roles.

Why Sophie Turner’s Comments Matter

The reunion of Sophie Turner and Kit Harington has created anticipation around The Dreadful. For many viewers, it is unusual to see the actors in romantic roles after their long-standing portrayal as siblings on Game of Thrones. Sophie Turner’s candid remarks about the discomfort involved only add to the curiosity surrounding the film.

Her openness also sheds light on the challenges actors face when transitioning from one type of role to another, especially when previous performances have left such a strong cultural impression.