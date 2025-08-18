Helen Mirren and Pierce Brosnan insist James Bond should remain male

Highlights:

Helen Mirren and Pierce Brosnan say the next James Bond must be male.

Brosnan previously supported a female Bond but has changed his stance.

Speculation continues over Daniel Craig’s successor, with Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Callum Turner, and Jacob Elordi among the frontrunners.

The next Bond film will be directed by Denis Villeneuve and written by Steven Knight, promising a fresh approach while keeping the franchise’s legacy. - Advertisement -

The future of James Bond remains a subject of speculation as Helen Mirren and Pierce Brosnan both expressed firm views that the character must continue to be portrayed by a man. Their comments come at a time when producers are preparing to announce the next actor to succeed Daniel Craig, who ended his tenure with No Time to Die in 2021.

Helen Mirren and Pierce Brosnan on Bond’s Legacy

Helen Mirren and Pierce Brosnan, who star together in the upcoming film adaptation of Richard Osman’s The Thursday Murder Club, were interviewed about the role of James Bond and the direction of the franchise. Brosnan, who played 007 in four films between 1995 and 2002, told Saga magazine that the character’s identity is inseparable from being male.

“Oh, I think it has to be a man,” said Brosnan, now 72. “I’m so excited to see the next man come on the stage and to see a whole new exuberance and life for this character.”

Helen Mirren agreed with his view, making it clear that she supports a male successor. “I’m such a feminist, but James Bond has to be a guy. You can’t have a woman. It just doesn’t work. James Bond has to be James Bond, otherwise it becomes something else,” the 80-year-old actor said.

Why Helen Mirren and Pierce Brosnan’s Views Matter

The comments from Helen Mirren and Pierce Brosnan carry weight because both have previously spoken critically about the Bond franchise. Brosnan once supported the idea of a female Bond. In a 2019 interview, he called the possibility “exhilarating” and suggested producers should “put a woman up there.” His stance has shifted since then, reflecting a belief that Bond’s legacy should continue with a male lead.

Mirren has also highlighted gender issues in Bond films. In earlier interviews, she criticised the “profound sexism” present in Ian Fleming’s original novels and in several film adaptations. She pointed to the historical contributions of women in espionage, noting that real-life female spies demonstrated exceptional courage. Still, she now argues that Bond is a cultural creation defined by masculinity and should be treated as such. “So many women have worked in that world. Is it more realistic to show them? Absolutely. But Bond is fantasy, not realism,” Mirren said.

Embed from Getty Images

The Shift in Brosnan’s Position

Helen Mirren and Pierce Brosnan have both altered their tone about the role over the years. For Brosnan, the reversal is notable because he once championed change in the franchise. As Amazon-MGM takes control of Bond and prepares a new era with director Denis Villeneuve, Brosnan now emphasises his attachment to the traditional image of 007.

“I adore the world of James Bond. It’s been very good to me. It’s the gift that keeps giving. And I’m just a member of the audience now, sitting back, saying: ‘Show us what you’re going to do,’” Brosnan said, reflecting on his legacy and his distance from decision-making.

Who Could Replace Daniel Craig?

While Helen Mirren and Pierce Brosnan insist that the next Bond must be male, speculation continues about which actor will take over. Aaron Taylor-Johnson, best known for Bullet Train, is widely viewed as the frontrunner. Other contenders include Masters of the Air actor Callum Turner and Saltburn star Jacob Elordi.

Additional names often mentioned include Henry Cavill, Regé-Jean Page, James Norton, Theo James, and Paul Mescal. Producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson have not confirmed any casting decision but have indicated that the choice will shape the franchise for the next decade.

What Lies Ahead for the Bond Franchise

Helen Mirren and Pierce Brosnan’s comments arrive as the franchise enters a period of transition. The next Bond film will be written by Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight and directed by Denis Villeneuve. Amazon MGM Studios has promised that the reboot will deliver a “fresh” approach while still recognising the six-decade legacy of 007.

Brosnan and Mirren’s remarks reinforce the argument that Bond’s identity is strongly tied to being male. At the same time, discussions about diversity, modernisation, and the inclusion of women in other significant roles within the franchise are likely to continue.