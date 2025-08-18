“They wanted me to perfect the accent”: Malayalam star Fahadh Faasil on turning down Iñárritu’s Hollywood offer

Highlights:

Fahadh Faasil turned down Alejandro González Iñárritu’s Hollywood project due to unpaid accent training in the US.

The director had suggested a 3–4 month stay in America to work on his English accent, which the production would not fund.

Faasil said, “They weren’t ready to pay for that. That’s why I skipped it. Otherwise, I would have gone running.”

He does not see this as a rejection and considers it a normal part of his career. - Advertisement -

Faasil remains committed to Malayalam cinema, stating he wants future transformative projects to be based in Kerala.

Reports suggest the Iñárritu film could be the untitled project starring Tom Cruise, set for October 2026.

Malayalam actor Fahadh Faasil has revealed why he chose not to take up an opportunity to work with Academy Award-winning director Alejandro González Iñárritu. The Mexican filmmaker, known for The Revenant and Birdman, had considered Faasil for a role in an upcoming Hollywood project.

Fahadh Faasil’s Discussion with Iñárritu

In a recent interview with Cue Studio, Fahadh Faasil said that talks with Iñárritu advanced to a video call stage. During the discussion, concerns were raised about Faasil’s English accent. The production suggested that he spend three to four months in the United States to work on speech training, but the cost of relocation and coaching would have been his responsibility.

“They wanted me to stay in the US for three or four months to perfect the accent,” Faasil explained. “But they weren’t ready to pay for that. That’s why I skipped it. Otherwise, I would have gone running. The commercial aspects of it wouldn’t have worked out. I didn’t feel that kind of fire for it.”

The actor made it clear that the decision was practical rather than personal, pointing to the financial and logistical challenges of the arrangement.

Was It a Rejection?

Addressing whether he saw the episode as a rejection, Fahadh Faasil said he did not. “I spoke to him on a video call. It might be during that conversation that he also realised, ‘Oh, this isn’t the guy I’m looking for.’ These things happen. I’ve lost many films at such stages,” he admitted.

Faasil also noted that missing a Hollywood project has not diminished his confidence. Instead, he views it as a natural part of his career trajectory, where opportunities and setbacks coexist.

Fahadh Faasil on Malayalam Cinema

A significant aspect of Fahadh Faasil’s career philosophy is his commitment to Malayalam cinema. “All the magic in my life happened here in Malayalam. Even in the future, if any new changes were to happen, I want them to come from Malayalam. I don’t think I will leave Kerala for that. If a project emerges that redefines me in some way, I want it to be in Malayalam,” he said.

This approach highlights his belief that global recognition does not require leaving one’s roots. Malayalam cinema has grown in international stature due to strong storytelling, nuanced performances, and innovative filmmaking, making it a natural platform for Faasil’s work.

Potential Iñárritu Project

While Fahadh Faasil did not officially name the project, reports suggest it could be Iñárritu’s untitled film starring Tom Cruise, scheduled for release in October 2026. The film is expected to feature Sandra Hüller, John Goodman, Jesse Plemons, Riz Ahmed, and Sophie Wilde. The storyline reportedly centres on the “most powerful man in the world” racing against time to save humanity, making it one of the most anticipated Hollywood releases of 2026.

Had Faasil joined the cast, it would have been a rare instance of a Malayalam actor crossing into mainstream Hollywood cinema.

Fahadh Faasil’s Upcoming Projects

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kalyani Priyadarshan (@kalyanipriyadarshan)

On the domestic front, Fahadh Faasil is preparing for the release of Odum Kuthira Chadum Kuthira, a comedy directed by Althaf Salim. The film, set to release on 29 August, stars Kalyani Priyadarshan, Lal, Revathi Pillai, Vinay Forrt, and Anuraj OB.

With acclaimed performances in films like 22 Female Kottayam, Maheshinte Prathikaaram, Aavesham, and Joji, Faasil continues to be recognised as one of the most versatile actors in Indian cinema. Even without Hollywood credits, his work has garnered recognition both nationally and internationally.