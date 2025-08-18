Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool joins ‘Avengers: Doomsday’ as Robert Downey Jr. returns as Doctor Doom

Highlights:

Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool confirmed for Avengers: Doomsday but not as an Avenger.

Robert Downey Jr. returns to the MCU as Doctor Doom.

Avengers: Doomsday set for release on 18 December 2026.

Wolverine’s return alongside Deadpool remains uncertain.

Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool will officially appear in Avengers: Doomsday, set to release on 18 December 2026. However, he will not join the Avengers team, maintaining his role as an outsider within the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). The confirmation comes after weeks of speculation sparked by Reynolds’ Instagram post featuring the Avengers logo covered in Deadpool-style graffiti.

Alongside Reynolds’ return, Robert Downey Jr. has been confirmed to appear in the film as Doctor Doom, marking his first major role in the MCU since Tony Stark’s departure in Avengers: Endgame.

Deadpool’s Place in Avengers: Doomsday

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Deadpool will be part of Avengers: Doomsday but not as a member of the Avengers team. Instead, his storyline will remain separate, consistent with his unpredictable nature and reputation as an outsider.

This approach also reflects creative choices within Marvel. Deadpool’s fourth-wall-breaking humour and chaotic personality differ sharply from the tone of the Avengers franchise. Keeping him outside the team allows Marvel to use him as a wildcard in the unfolding multiverse narrative rather than a traditional team player.

Reynolds has previously commented on the idea of Deadpool becoming an Avenger, joking that his story would “end” if Wade Wilson achieved that dream scenario.

Deadpool as a Bridge in the Multiverse

While plot details are still under wraps, industry insiders suggest that Deadpool may serve as a crucial link between the Avengers, the X-Men, and the larger multiverse storyline. His most recent film, Deadpool & Wolverine, grossed over £1 billion (₹10,500 crore) worldwide, showing the character’s strong commercial appeal.

The graffiti image shared by Reynolds on Instagram appears to resemble the “Void’s Resistance” symbol from Deadpool & Wolverine. This has led to speculation that his mission in Avengers: Doomsday will connect directly to the resistance movement against multiverse threats.

Robert Downey Jr. as Doctor Doom

A major development for the upcoming film is Robert Downey Jr.’s casting as Doctor Doom. After portraying Tony Stark for over a decade, Downey Jr. now returns to the MCU in a very different role. Doctor Doom is confirmed as the main antagonist of Avengers: Doomsday.

His character is expected to unite multiple Marvel groups—including the Avengers, the Fantastic Four, and potentially the X-Men—against a multiverse army. Within this setup, Deadpool’s ability to move between realities positions him as an important figure in the storyline.

Will Wolverine Return with Deadpool?

One of the most anticipated questions among fans is whether Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine will also return in Avengers: Doomsday. At the end of Deadpool & Wolverine, the two characters were seen continuing their adventures together, which has fuelled speculation about Jackman’s possible comeback.

Marvel Studios has not confirmed Wolverine’s involvement, keeping his role a secret for now. However, with Reynolds’ confirmed appearance, fans believe the chances of Wolverine’s return are higher.

In addition, Channing Tatum has been confirmed to reprise Gambit, further sparking rumours of a larger X-Men presence. Some reports suggest that a multiverse resistance team—referred to as Doombreaker—could be forming within the film.

Release Date and Production Status

Avengers: Doomsday is currently scheduled to release on 18 December 2026. The film was originally slated for May 2026 but was delayed, which in turn pushed Avengers: Secret Wars to December 2027.

Filming is taking place in London. Although Marvel has maintained tight security on the production, a few leaked images from the set have suggested large-scale battle sequences and potential crossover team-ups.

Why Deadpool’s Return Matters to Marvel

Since Avengers: Endgame, the MCU has faced criticism for fragmented storytelling and an overabundance of subplots. Box office returns have also been uneven compared to earlier phases. The inclusion of Deadpool, one of Marvel’s most profitable characters, is seen as a strategic move to regain audience confidence and unify interest in Phase Six.

Deadpool is more than comic relief within the MCU. His presence acts as a narrative bridge across Marvel’s different universes, linking Fox’s earlier X-Men films with Disney’s Avengers and Fantastic Four projects. By appearing in Avengers: Doomsday, Deadpool provides Marvel with a character who appeals to both long-time fans of the franchise and new viewers.

Outlook for Deadpool in the MCU

With Avengers: Doomsday confirmed, Reynolds’ Deadpool is positioned to play a significant role in the future of the MCU. His involvement highlights Marvel’s efforts to combine different strands of its storytelling into a larger multiverse saga.

Whether Wolverine returns alongside him or not, Deadpool’s outsider status, humour, and ability to cross between universes ensure that he will be central to the events leading up to Avengers: Secret Wars.