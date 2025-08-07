Actor Shwetha Menon moves to Kerala High Court to quash FIR lodged against vulgar content

Highlights:

FIR filed against Shwetha Menon for alleged obscene scenes in films and ads.

Complaint cites movies like Rathinirvedam and a condom advertisement.

Menon calls case baseless, says content was CBFC-certified.

Kerala High Court stays proceedings, questions FIR procedure.

FIR timing coincides with AMMA election; Menon is a leading candidate.

Allegations seen as politically motivated to derail her campaign.

Malayalam actor Shwetha Menon has moved the Kerala High Court seeking to quash a First Information Report (FIR) filed against her for allegedly performing in films and advertisements containing obscene content. The case has generated debate, not just about censorship and artistic freedom, but also the political climate surrounding the upcoming elections of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA), in which Shwetha Menon is a prominent presidential contender.

FIR Against Shwetha Menon: Legal Grounds and Allegations

The FIR was registered by Ernakulam Central Police under Section 67A of the Information Technology Act and Sections 3 and 5 of the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act, 1956. The complaint, filed by social activist Martin Menachery, accuses Shwetha Menon of appearing in films and advertisements that were later circulated online in a manner deemed sexually explicit and allegedly used for profit on adult websites and social media.

Among the works cited in the complaint are her performances in Rathinirvedam, Paleri Manikyam: Oru Pathirakolapathakathinte Katha, Kalimannu, and a condom advertisement. The complainant argues that these scenes contributed to the dissemination of objectionable material online, although the original content had passed through India’s official film certification process.

Shwetha Menon Denies Allegations, Cites CBFC Approval

In her legal petition, Shwetha Menon stated that the allegations are “absurd and unfounded.” Her legal team emphasized that the cited films and advertisements were all approved and certified by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) and had been lawfully released. Her lawyers also claimed the FIR lacked substantial evidence and that procedural safeguards were not followed.

Kerala High Court Questions FIR Procedure in Shwetha Menon Case

On August 7, 2025, the Kerala High Court issued a stay on proceedings related to the FIR. Justice V.G. Arun observed that procedural steps under Section 175(3) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) might not have been followed before forwarding the complaint to police. The Court has requested clarification from the magistrate on whether a proper preliminary inquiry and police report were conducted.

This development has provided temporary relief to Shwetha Menon, but the case remains under judicial review.

Is the FIR Politically Motivated? Shwetha Menon Points to Timing

Supporters of Shwetha Menon have questioned the timing of the FIR, which was filed on the last day for withdrawal of nominations in the AMMA presidential election, scheduled for August 15. Menon is currently considered a frontrunner after several other candidates, including actor Jagadeesh, withdrew their nominations.

In her court petition, Shwetha Menon alleged that the case was an attempt to sabotage her candidacy. Prominent industry figures such as Maala Parvathi and Raveendran have also expressed concerns, suggesting that the legal action could be politically motivated.

If elected, Shwetha Menon would become the first female president of AMMA in its 31-year history. The post became vacant following actor Mohanlal’s resignation, which followed internal controversies and findings from the Justice Hema Committee Report on practices within the Malayalam film industry.

Shwetha Menon’s Background: Films, TV, and Public Persona

Shwetha Menon is a two-time Kerala State Film Award winner and has appeared in both Malayalam and Hindi films. Her Bollywood roles include appearances in Asoka and Bandhan. She also gained widespread recognition through her participation in Bigg Boss Malayalam in 2018.

Her recent Malayalam film Jankar was released in July 2025. She is slated to appear in an upcoming action-thriller titled Karam.

Responding to the charges, Shwetha Menon denied any involvement in the uploading or monetization of adult content and asserted that her public image is being targeted for political reasons. Her legal team characterized the case as a smear campaign aimed at damaging her prospects in the film body’s elections.

Broader Implications for the Malayalam Film Industry

The controversy around Shwetha Menon has reignited debates on artistic freedom, censorship, and factionalism in Kerala’s entertainment industry. While the Kerala High Court has paused proceedings, the outcome of the case—and the AMMA elections—could influence future discussions about the boundaries between art, legality, and politics in the Indian film landscape.