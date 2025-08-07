Lexi Hughes shares topless image as she continues to build modeling career at 19

Highlights:

Lexi Hughes, 19, posts new photos from a modeling shoot, including one topless image

She signed with Storm Model Management at 16 and made her runway debut at London Fashion Week 2023

Amanda Holden supports her daughter’s modeling career, though she admits to some parental concerns

Lexi balances her modeling work with university studies

She recently shared a photo confirming her relationship, though her boyfriend’s identity remains private

Lexi Hughes, the 19-year-old daughter of television presenter Amanda Holden, has shared a series of new modeling images on Instagram, including one topless photo. The post, featuring the caption “Wet look 👀,” includes three photos that highlight her evolving career in fashion.

In one image, Hughes is shown wearing jeans and a white vest top, her hair slicked back in a wet-look style, crouching in heels. Another image shows her topless, with her arms covering her chest, posed in a direct gaze toward the camera.

The images drew immediate reactions, though Hughes limited the comments on the post. One user wrote, “Jaw is on the floor,” while another commented, “Wow, beautiful look at you… gorgeous.” Her mother Amanda Holden, who also has an active presence on social media, liked the post in support.

Lexi Hughes: From Early Modeling to London Fashion Week

Hughes signed with Storm Model Management at age 16 and has steadily grown her career. She made her runway debut in 2023 at London Fashion Week, walking for designer Tran Hùng, the day before starting university.

Speaking about her debut, she said, “I was so nervous but I really enjoyed the experience. The other models were really kind, and it was surreal to walk in such a beautiful show.” She added that she was proud to support the brand’s sustainability efforts, as it uses 90% eco-friendly materials.

Amanda Holden Supports Career but Has Concerns

Amanda Holden has openly discussed her feelings about Lexi’s modeling path. In a past interview, Holden said, “We were super nervous but incredibly proud.” She and her husband, Chris Hughes, have often shared family moments on social media but have also respected Lexi’s decision to pursue her career.

Holden also acknowledged the effort her daughter has made to manage academics alongside modeling. “She’s worked really hard this year. She’s in a top university and is doing this all on her own terms. We’re just very proud,” she said.

Lexi’s Personal Life and Social Media Growth

In addition to her modeling work, Lexi recently shared a photo of herself kissing her boyfriend while on holiday. The post marked her relationship as “Instagram official,” though she has not revealed his identity. Holden previously said she tries not to interfere too much in her daughter’s personal life, joking about being the “embarrassing mum.”

What’s Ahead for Lexi Hughes?

At 19, Lexi Hughes is already establishing herself in the modeling world. With backing from a major agency, public attention, and her mother’s measured support, she continues to build a distinct identity. Her balance of education and career, along with a growing online presence, positions her as a young model to watch.

Lexi’s career trajectory, which began with runway appearances and now includes editorial-style photo shoots, appears to be progressing steadily. While comparisons to her mother may follow her, Hughes is pursuing her path independently, with a clear focus on fashion.