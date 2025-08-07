Sydney Sweeney’s American Eagle Ad turns into unexpected political controversy

Highlight:

Donald Trump praised her and slammed Taylor Swift in the same post

An American Eagle denim campaign featuring Sydney Sweeney has unexpectedly become a major political and cultural flashpoint. What began as a pun-based fashion ad quickly escalated into controversy involving allegations of eugenics, political affiliations, and a public endorsement from former President Donald Trump.

The ad in question, released on July 23, features Sydney Sweeney, best known for her roles in Euphoria and The White Lotus, saying:

“Genes are passed down from parents… My jeans are blue.”

While intended as a light-hearted play on words, the ad’s delivery and timing set off a strong reaction on social media platforms like X and TikTok.

Backlash Over Sydney Sweeney’s “Genes/Jeans” Line

Critics accused the ad of promoting a message that echoed white supremacist rhetoric, citing the combination of Sweeney’s physical appearance (blonde hair and blue eyes) and the line referencing “genes.” The campaign was labeled by many as “eugenics-coded” and “tone-deaf,” arguing that it drew on discredited ideas about racial superiority.

Phrases like “Aryan,” “Nazi propaganda,” and “racial messaging” trended for days. Some argued the outrage was exaggerated and the joke was misunderstood, but the damage had already been done. Sydney Sweeney was now at the center of a heated discussion about race, marketing, and political symbolism.

Sydney Sweeney’s Political Affiliation Adds Fuel

Amid the backlash, online users uncovered public records indicating that Sydney Sweeney registered as a Republican in Florida just one month after Donald Trump’s criminal conviction. This revelation revived earlier controversy from 2022, when photos from her mother’s birthday party showed guests wearing red hats styled like Trump’s “Make America Great Again” caps.

At the time, Sweeney responded by saying:

“Stop making assumptions… an innocent celebration.”

With her registration now public, speculation intensified and the narrative shifted once again.

Trump Endorses Sydney Sweeney and the American Eagle Ad

On August 3, Trump was reportedly told about Sydney Sweeney’s political registration while boarding Air Force One. He responded:

“She’s a Republican? Oh, now I love her ad!”

Two days later, he posted on Truth Social:

“Sydney Sweeney, a registered Republican, has the ‘HOTTEST’ ad out there… Go get ’em Sydney!”

He incorrectly spelled her name as “Sidney,” but the message was clear. Trump aligned her with his political base and used the opportunity to draw attention to his broader stance against liberal figures and corporations.

Sydney Sweeney: Right-Wing Media Embrace and Celebrity Silence

Following Trump’s remarks, Vice President JD Vance referred to Sydney Sweeney as an “All-American girl” and mocked liberals for associating her campaign with Nazi imagery. Conservative media seized the moment, presenting Sweeney as a target of cancel culture and an unwilling participant in a cultural war.

Despite the national attention, Sydney Sweeney has not issued any public statements. Her silence has been interpreted in different ways. Some believe it is a strategic decision to avoid further controversy, while others view it as a missed opportunity to clarify her position.

One public relations expert commented:

“She’s a bombshell, but she’s not box office yet… It’ll be carnage.”

American Eagle Stands by the Sydney Sweeney Campaign

Unlike other companies that have withdrawn ads in response to controversy, American Eagle maintained its position. In a public statement, the brand said:

“Sydney Sweeney Has Great Jeans is and always was about the jeans. Her jeans. Her story… Great jeans look good on everyone.”

The company’s decision not to back down paid off. American Eagle’s stock price rose by more than 20 percent after the campaign went viral. Marketing professionals estimate that the publicity, despite being negative in part, resulted in a strong return on investment.

Sydney Sweeney’s Career at a Crossroads

While Sydney Sweeney remains a trending topic, the conversation has focused more on her politics and public perception than her acting projects. PR professionals warn that political controversy can impact brand endorsements and casting decisions.

One strategist explained:

“She’s not Margot Robbie yet. This could backfire.”

Sweeney’s team has remained quiet as the controversy unfolds. Whether this strategy works long term depends on how the entertainment industry and audiences respond moving forward.