Dean Cain joins ICE to support Trump’s immigration enforcement plan

Dean Cain will join U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) in support of Donald Trump’s immigration crackdown.

ICE plan includes a £59 billion ($75 billion) budget boost, 3,000 daily arrests target, and 10,000 new agents by 2029.

Cain says his decision is driven by patriotism and public duty.

Move sparks mixed reactions, with criticism from fans and support from border security advocates.

Former Superman actor Dean Cain has confirmed that he will join U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) as part of his support for Donald Trump’s expanded immigration enforcement agenda. Cain said he will be sworn in “as soon as possible” after sharing an ICE recruitment video on social media and appearing on Fox News to voice his approval of the administration’s deportation strategy.

Dean Cain is best known for portraying Clark Kent in the 1990s television series Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman. His announcement aligns him with Trump’s second-term immigration crackdown, which includes a significant funding increase for ICE and an ambitious expansion of operations.

Speaking to Jesse Watters on Fox News, Dean Cain explained his motivation:

“This country was built on patriots stepping up, whether it was popular or not… I believe this is the right thing.”

Cain, who already serves as a reserve police officer and sworn deputy sheriff, described his decision as a way to contribute directly to enforcing U.S. immigration laws.

Dean Cain’s Role in Trump’s Immigration Plan

The ICE expansion Dean Cain supports comes with a £59 billion ($75 billion/₹6.3 lakh crore) budget boost under Trump’s self-described “big beautiful bill.” The plan aims for a minimum of 3,000 arrests per day and includes hiring 10,000 additional ICE agents by 2029.

ICE operations have increased significantly since Trump’s return to office. The agency’s tactics have included large-scale raids that, according to critics, have affected undocumented immigrants, legal residents, and even U.S. citizens. Advocacy groups argue that some individuals are facing expedited deportation without adequate legal representation.

Dean Cain has defended the policy, stating that Trump is fulfilling campaign promises and responding to voter demands for stricter border enforcement. Cain has framed his participation as “doing his part” to ensure immigration laws are upheld.

Public Reaction to Dean Cain’s Announcement

The news that Dean Cain will become an ICE agent has generated strong reactions online. Many fans referenced his role as Superman, an immigrant character who represents justice and inclusion, questioning whether this move conflicts with that image. One Instagram comment read:

“Shame on you, Dean, this is the most un-Superman thing you could do.”

Others described the decision as “morally disappointing,” while supporters praised Dean Cain for standing by his principles and advocating for secure borders. When asked directly if Superman would disapprove of his decision, Cain replied:

“Not a chance.”

Dean Cain’s Previous Comments on Immigration

Dean Cain has spoken on immigration issues before. In July, he criticized director James Gunn’s upcoming Superman reboot for emphasizing the character’s immigrant origins. Speaking to TMZ, Cain said:

“We know Superman is an immigrant, he’s a freaking alien… But there have to be limits.”

Cain has also questioned the entertainment industry’s approach to reimagining well-known characters for modern audiences. He has cited Superman and Snow White as examples of long-standing fictional figures being reshaped to align with contemporary social themes.

Dean Cain’s Law Enforcement Background

Before this announcement, Dean Cain was already active in law enforcement. He holds roles as a reserve police officer and a sworn deputy sheriff, which he has cited as part of his commitment to public service. His move to join ICE is consistent with his stated belief in law enforcement’s role in maintaining national security.

The Broader Context of Dean Cain’s Decision

The decision by Dean Cain to join ICE comes amid heightened political debate over U.S. immigration policy. Trump’s funding increase and operational targets for ICE have intensified legal and political challenges, with several lawsuits alleging constitutional violations in the agency’s raids.

Supporters argue that the measures will strengthen border security and deter illegal immigration. Critics contend that the aggressive tactics risk harming vulnerable communities and infringing on civil liberties. Dean Cain’s public alignment with ICE places him at the center of this debate, reinforcing his position as a vocal supporter of strict immigration enforcement.