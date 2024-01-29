7.9 C
Saaj Raja on Indo-British sports drama ‘A Game of Two Halves’

By: Shelbin MS

Indo-British actor Saaj Raja best known for his work was recently onstage in a play in the West End in Best of Enemies with David Harewood and Zachary Quinto and has been part of projects such as Marvel’s Eternals and BBC Radio 2’s Pause for Thought series, is set to lead the Indo-British Co-Production sports drama film titled A Game of Two Halves.

The young actor will be seen essaying the lead character of Sanjay, a young British student who discovers his true self not amidst the academic pressures of a prestigious university, but on the dusty fields of Hyderabad in India, while teaching football to underprivileged children.

Sharing about what prompted him to take up the role, Saaj says, “As a first-generation British-born Indian, my cultural influences are multi-faceted, and I’ve had to go on my own journey to discover what that means for my identity. When I read the script, I immediately related to Sanjay’s need to do whatever it takes to ‘fit in’ and the way he must quickly adapt when he gets to Hyderabad. His journey of self-discovery is similar to mine and many young South Asians in the UK.”

Describing his character, he says, “I would describe Sanjay as someone who wants to make a difference in the world whilst still trying to find his place in it. He is ambitious, optimistic, carefree, and a little gullible! The film has a special blend of East and West and beautifully reminds us to follow our ‘north star’ in life’s journey.”

Recalling his memorable shooting experience of the film, he stated, “Working with the local children in Hyderabad was a beautiful experience. They were full of life, earnest, and excited to be creating something special together. Also, being able to work with Swaroopa Ghosh and Pawan Chopra was amazing. I learned so much from them and they were very gracious.”

Directed by Khayam Khan, the film is set to release on 23rd February 2024. Delving into subjects like Identity Crisis, racial dissonance, and self-discovery, this international sports drama also features Harish Khanna (12th Fail), Lucy Jackson (The Innocents), Swaroopa Ghosh (Piku), and Nikkita Chadha (Barbie).

