Reports: Mahira Khan quits Netflix show to welcome second child
Entertainment

Reports: Mahira Khan quits Netflix show to welcome second child

By: Shelbin MS

Date:

Pakistani actress Mahira Khan has decided to walk out of two high-profile projects as she is expecting her second child this year, as per reports.

Khan first got married in July 2007 to Ali Askari in a traditional Islamic wedding ceremony and the couple welcomed their son Azlan in 2009. However, the two parted ways in 2015.

The 39-year-old star remarried her longtime beau and Pakistani businessman Salim Karim in a low-key ceremony in October 2023.

A Reddit user claimed that the actress is pregnant and has quit two projects, including Pakistan’s first Netflix original Jo Bachey Sang Samait Lo where she was set to star alongside frequent collaborator Fawad Khan.

The viral Reddit post claimed, “So, I got this news from a close source that she opted out of the esteemed Netflix project alongside a big film as she is expecting her second child somewhere in August or September. An announcement could be made soon or not if she chooses to announce it after birth but as she’s a big celeb and can’t keep it lowkey for long, I personally feel that she will announce.”

Mahira Khan is known for her roles in Pakistani daily soaps like Humsafar, Razia, Bin Roye, and Shehr-e-Zaat among many more. She also starred in the successful Bollywood film Raees alongside superstar Shah Rukh Khan in 2017.

Shelbin MS
Shelbin MS

