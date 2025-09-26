Ray J claims federal authorities are targeting Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner with RICO charges

Highlights:

Ray J says he is cooperating with federal investigators against Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner.

He referenced the RICO Act, which targets organized crime.

Ray J warned the situation is “worse than Diddy” but offered no evidence.

Neither Kardashian nor Jenner has responded publicly to the claims.

Singer Ray J has made serious claims regarding Kim Kardashian and her mother, Kris Jenner. In a recent social media livestream, he suggested he is assisting federal authorities on a potential RICO case targeting the mother-daughter duo. The claims have drawn widespread attention due to the serious nature of the allegations and the high-profile individuals involved.

Ray J’s Social Media Claims About Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner

Ray J made his comments during a livestream with influencer Chrisean Rock on the platform X. During the conversation, he said: “The federal RICO I’m about to drop on Kris and Kim is about to be crazy.” He continued, warning associates of Kardashian: “Anybody that is cool with Kim, they need to tell her now, the feds are coming. There’s nothing I can do about it.”

In addition, Ray J compared the alleged situation to another prominent case, stating it is “worse than Diddy.” At this stage, he has not provided documentation or evidence to substantiate his claims. These remarks have intensified speculation about the nature of his alleged cooperation with federal authorities.

Understanding the RICO Claims Ray J Referenced

The Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act, commonly referred to as RICO, is a federal law used to target patterns of criminal activity rather than isolated incidents. The law has historically been applied in cases involving organized crime, including investigations against high-profile figures such as Sean “Diddy” Combs.

By invoking RICO, Ray J has moved the discussion beyond personal grievances into a legal context. If substantiated, RICO charges can carry severe consequences, as they are designed to prove an interconnected network of alleged illegal activities.

The History Between Ray J and the Kardashian Family

Ray J’s relationship with Kim Kardashian dates back to the mid-2000s, most notably tied to the release of their private tape in 2007. That release significantly increased the Kardashian family’s fame while leaving Ray J publicly critical of the circumstances.

Over the years, Ray J has expressed frustration at how the situation unfolded. In 2022, he posted a now-deleted Instagram video with the caption, “YOU f–ked with THE WRONG BLACK MAN.” He has also described the tape’s release as “the worst thing that’s ever happened to me.” Ray J has previously criticized Kris Jenner for denying involvement during a televised lie detector test, adding another layer to the ongoing tensions between him and the family.

This new claim regarding federal investigations represents the latest and most serious public allegation from Ray J against the Kardashians.

Ray J exposes that he was FORCED to make and release the s*xtape with Kim Kardashian “I was being led, not leading… I was being filmed, not filming” 😳💔📹

pic.twitter.com/hBCL2zUp6Q — Killa 🌺 (@KillaKreww) June 17, 2025

Public and Legal Response to Ray J’s Statements

At present, neither Kim Kardashian nor Kris Jenner has responded publicly to Ray J’s allegations. It remains unclear whether any federal investigation exists. Historically, authorities do not confirm investigations until legal filings are made public.

If Ray J is genuinely cooperating with federal officials, any official case would eventually become part of the public record. Until such developments occur, his claims remain unverified and based solely on statements made during social media livestreams.

Implications of Ray J’s Allegations

Ray J’s invocation of the RICO Act shifts the focus from personal disputes to potential federal criminal matters. The comparison to other high-profile cases such as Sean Combs’ ongoing proceedings adds to the gravity of the statements, although no evidence has been presented to the public.

The situation raises questions about whether Ray J’s statements are intended to highlight legal wrongdoing or represent a public airing of longstanding grievances. Regardless, his comments have intensified media scrutiny and public speculation regarding the Kardashian family and their legal standing.