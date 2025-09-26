Avatar fans divided over Spider’s transformation in ‘Fire and Ash’ trailer

Highlights:

New trailer for Avatar: Fire and Ash sparks online debate

Jack Champion’s Spider appears to gain Na’vi-like abilities

Fans question how a human could breathe and bond like the Na’vi

20th Century Studios released the latest trailer for Avatar: Fire and Ash, the third film in James Cameron’s franchise. One sequence in particular has generated discussion among fans.

The footage, released Thursday, shows Jack Champion’s Spider, adopted son of Jake Sully and Neytiri and biological son of Colonel Miles Quaritch, undergoing what appears to be a significant transformation.

Spider seen without a mask

In the trailer, Spider is shown sleeping as glowing strands flow into his body. Later, he appears to breathe freely on Pandora without the mask that human characters normally require. Jake Sully’s voiceover asks: “What if a human being on Earth could live here without a mask?” The scene suggests Spider has adapted to Pandora’s environment.

Bonding like a Na’vi

Around the 90-second mark, Spider seems to use his hair to connect with a Pandora creature, similar to how the Na’vi bond with animals. The scene quickly sparked discussion on social media.

One user wrote:

“Even in Avatar lore, it shouldn’t be possible. Human hair doesn’t do that.”

Another commented:

“What in the HDMI to USB-C adapter is going on here?”

Fans question the science

Some viewers noted there is no biological basis for a human to develop Na’vi physiology. Others pointed out that longtime human residents of Pandora, such as Norm and Max, never displayed these traits despite years on the planet.

One fan summarized the reaction:

“He’s a human, just born on Pandora. The breathing thing I can kind of get behind. But to manifest similar physiology as the Na’vi? Why hasn’t that happened to anyone else?”

Interest remains high

Not all responses were critical. Some fans expressed interest in the narrative and suggested that Cameron may provide more context later. The mystery of Spider’s transformation could play a central role in the story when Avatar: Fire and Ash opens in theaters on December 19, 2025.