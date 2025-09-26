‘Kantara Chapter 1’ requests full multiplex shows ahead of Varun Dhawan’s October release

Highlights:

Distributors for Kantara Chapter 1 have requested near-total screen allocation in multi-screen theaters.

Exhibitors are pushing back, calling the demands unreasonable given the appeal of both films.

The clash is set for the October 2 holiday period.

Varun Dhawan stated he believes there is room for both movies to succeed.

The upcoming box office clash between Rishab Shetty’s Kantara Chapter 1 and Varun Dhawan’s Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari is creating tension behind the scenes. Both films are scheduled for an October 2 release, prompting a battle over screen allocation. Reports indicate the distributors of the Kannada epic are making aggressive requests for shows, putting theater owners in a difficult position. The dispute has high stakes as it coincides with one of the year’s most lucrative holiday periods.

Kantara Chapter 1’s Screen Requests

According to trade reports, distributors for Kantara Chapter 1 have outlined an extensive plan for screen allocation. They are reportedly asking for all shows in single-screen and two-screen cinemas. In three-screen multiplexes, the demand extends to 18 shows, which would cover every showing.

For larger multiplexes with up to ten screens, the requested number of shows rises to 54. The distributors are also seeking full IMAX control, which would displace other releases such as Demon Slayer. Such comprehensive demands are unusual, especially when competing with another major release like Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari.

Exhibitor Response

Theater owners have expressed concern over these demands. One exhibitor, speaking anonymously, noted the high expectations for Kantara Chapter 1 but emphasized that Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari also has significant audience appeal as a family-friendly film. The exhibitor added that both films are important and expressed hope for a more balanced solution rather than an all-or-nothing allocation.

Varun Dhawan on the Clash

Varun Dhawan has taken a diplomatic and optimistic stance on the situation. At a recent event, he acknowledged the strength of the Kantara brand and admitted he enjoyed the first film. He described his own project, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, as a light-hearted mood-lifter.

Dhawan highlighted the combined holiday on October 2, which includes Dussehra and Gandhi Jayanti, suggesting the market can accommodate both releases. He estimated the Hindi-language box office potential could reach around £6.6 million (₹70 crore), indicating there is sufficient opportunity for both films.

Possible Impact on Future Release Clashes

This situation could set a precedent in the industry. While release conflicts are common, such an extensive demand for full multiplex control is rare. If the Kantara team succeeds, similar strategies could appear in future clashes. Alternatively, if exhibitors negotiate a compromise, it may encourage a more balanced approach in allocating screens. The outcome will be closely observed across the film industry.