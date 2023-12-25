12.4 C
Ranbir and Alia reveal daughter Raha’s face on Christmas

By: Shelbin MS

Date:

Power couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt gave a Christmas surprise to their fans by making their first public appearance with their daughter Raha.

The star couple, who has been protective of their daughter so far, finally posed with her for the paparazzi.

Ranbir was seen carrying his little princess in his arms with Alia. Raha was dressed in a beautiful white frock and had two cute little ponytails.

Ranbir and Alia tied the knot on April 14, 2022, and announced their pregnancy in June 2022.

On November 6 last year, the couple welcomed their first child, a baby girl, named Raha.

Announcing the baby’s arrival, Alia via an Instagram post said, “And in the best news of our lives – our baby is here…and what a magical girl she is. We are officially bursting with love – Blessed and obsessed PARENTS!!!! Love love love Alia and Ranbir.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia will be next seen in director Vasan Bala’s next Jigra. She also has Jee Le Zaraa in her kitty. Helmed by Farhan Akhtar the film also stars Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra in the lead roles.

Ranbir is currently basking in the success of Animal, which hit theatres on December 1.

Animal also starred Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, and Tripti Dimri. The film received polarising reactions from the critics and audiences but it managed to create wonders at the box office. Sandeep Reddy Vanga directed it. The film has raked in over 50 million in India, making it one of the most successful films of 2023.

Ranbir will next be seen in the Animal sequel.

