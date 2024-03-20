17.2 C
Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor start filming 'RC 16'
Entertainment

Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor start filming ‘RC 16’

By: Shelbin MS

Date:

Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor kickstarted the shooting of their upcoming film tentatively titled RC16 with a Pooja ceremony.

On Wednesday, makers held a Pooja ceremony, where Janhvi and Ram were spotted together.

Ram’s wife Upasana Kamineni Konidela, father Chiranjeevi, and Janhvi’s father Boney Kapoor were present at the event.

AR Rahman, who is the official music composer for the film, also graced the pooja ceremony.

Several videos and pictures from the ceremony went viral on social media.

The cast was decked up in ethnic looks for the Pooja.

Janhvi, who will play the female lead in the film, looked ethereal in a green saree.

 

The project commenced with a traditional puja ceremony extravagantly. Ace producer Allu Aravind handed the bound script to director Buchi Babu Sana. Star director Shankar who is directing Ram Charan’s Game Changer directed the first shot of Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor after Boney Kapoor and Anmol Sharma turned on the camera and Mega Star Chiranjeevi sounded the clap board.

Director Buchi Babu Sana expressed gratitude, especially towards Chiranjeevi at the ceremony.

He said, “Honored to welcome everyone present, especially Mega Star Chiranjeevi. I must admit, I’m overwhelmed by the esteemed guests and my esteemed mentor, Sukumar. I extend my gratitude to Ram Charan for this incredible opportunity that emerged from my days as Rangasthalam‘s assistant director. I’m determined to make the most of it.”

Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman praised Buchi Babu’s passion for cinema, mentioning his detailed plot points for songs and his contagious enthusiasm. He wished the entire team and Ram Charan the best.

Ram Charan expressed excitement about working with Janhvi Kapoor and said, “Many have longed to see me paired with Janhvi Kapoor, reminiscing about the nostalgia of Jagadeka Veerudu Atiloka Sundari.”

Producer Boney Kapoor expressed his eagerness to make more Telugu films, especially with the opportunity given by Ram Charan. He praised Buchi Babu’s passion and expressed interest in remaking Uppena in Hindi.

Star director Sukumar, renowned for his work in Rangasthalam and Pushpa, presents RC16 under the Sukumar Writings banner, in association with Mythri Movie Makers. The film is produced by Venkata Satish Kilaru under Vriddhi Cinemas, ensuring a prestigious and extravagant production.







