Allu Arjun starring ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ creates history with $6 million opening in two languages

Sukumar’s highly anticipated sequel Pushpa 2: The Rule, starring Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil, hit theatres on Thursday (5), following paid premieres on December 4.

The film has already created history by grossing $6 million net in both Telugu and Hindi on its opening day, according to Sacnilk.com. This remarkable feat highlights the massive anticipation surrounding the film despite its weekday release.

The film was rolled out in multiple languages, including Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, Bengali, and Hindi, catering to a wide audience.

Released in 2D, IMAX, 4DX, D-Box, and PVR ICE formats, the 3D version of the movie has been postponed to a later date. With its stellar opening, Pushpa 2: The Rule has set the stage for a blockbuster run at the box office, with final figures expected to reinforce its success further.

In Pushpa 2: The Rule, Allu Arjun reprises his role as Pushpa Raj, a red sandalwood smuggler who rises to become the leader of a syndicate. Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil also return as Srivalli and Bhanwar Singh Shekawat, respectively.

The sequel delves deeper into Pushpa’s life and ambitions, setting the stage for a potential third installment, Pushpa 3: The Rampage.

The film has garnered attention for its high ticket prices, with some theatres charging up to $30 for select shows in cities like Mumbai and Delhi during the first week. While this move received criticism from some fans, it was strategically implemented to capitalize on the film’s opening.

The governments of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh also permitted special shows and increased ticket prices, further boosting initial earnings. However, prices are expected to normalize after the first week.

Sukumar’s Pushpa 2: The Rule not only continues the legacy of its predecessor but also demonstrates Allu Arjun’s star power and the franchise’s ability to draw massive crowds.