Prabhas’ upcoming horror-comedy ‘The Raja Saab’ gets confirmed release date

Highlights:

Prabhas’ The Raja Saab will release on January 9, 2026.

The film is a horror-comedy directed by Maruthi.

Stars Prabhas alongside Malavika Mohanan, Nidhhi Agerwal, and Riddhi Kumar; Sanjay Dutt also appears.

Music is composed by Thaman.

The release is timed for the Sankranthi festival, competing with other major films.

Fans of Prabhas finally have clarity on his next big film. Producer TG Vishwa Prasad confirmed that The Raja Saab, the highly anticipated horror-comedy, will hit theaters on January 9, 2026. This announcement came during the trailer launch event of Mirai and ends months of speculation over whether the film would release in December 2025 or January 2026.

Prabhas Headlines a Star-Studded Cast

Directed by Maruthi, The Raja Saab features Prabhas in the lead role, with Malavika Mohanan, Nidhhi Agerwal, and Riddhi Kumar in key supporting roles. The film also brings veteran actor Sanjay Dutt on board, adding star power to the ensemble.

As a horror-comedy, the film aims to blend scares and laughs, with Prabhas’ presence central to its appeal. Music for the movie is composed by Thaman, promising a soundtrack that complements both its comedic and horror elements.

Release Timed for Sankranthi Festival

The makers of The Raja Saab have scheduled the release for the festive Sankranthi period, a peak season for Telugu cinema. According to producer TG Vishwa Prasad, this timing positions the film to compete with other high-profile releases, making it one of the major box office events of the season.

Other Sankranthi releases include Chiranjeevi’s Mana Shankar Vara Prasad Garu, Anaganaga Oka Roju, and Vijay’s Jana Nayagan. The competition ensures that Prabhas’ film will be part of one of the year’s most closely watched release windows.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Prabhas (@actorprabhas)

What Makes The Raja Saab Stand Out

The Raja Saab is being produced on a large scale, with high production values designed to match the stature of Prabhas as a leading actor in Indian cinema. The combination of horror and comedy is relatively rare in big-budget Telugu films, giving the movie a unique positioning.

The film is expected to draw attention not just for its story but also for the ensemble cast, including prominent actresses Malavika Mohanan, Nidhhi Agerwal, and Riddhi Kumar. Prabhas’ performance will be central to both the comedy and horror elements, highlighting his versatility as an actor.

Music and Technical Aspects

Music by Thaman is set to play a pivotal role in setting the tone of the movie. From suspenseful tracks to lighter, comedic moments, the score will complement Prabhas’ on-screen presence. The technical team has focused on high-quality visual effects to deliver both scares and comic relief effectively.

Looking Ahead: Box Office Expectations

With its release confirmed for January 9, 2026, The Raja Saab is expected to perform strongly at the box office, especially during the Sankranthi period. The combination of a popular lead actor like Prabhas, a festive release window, and the rare genre mix of horror and comedy positions the film as one of the most anticipated releases of early 2026.

The announcement also brings relief to fans who had been unsure about the film’s schedule. With other big titles releasing around the same time, the battle for the box office will be closely watched by both industry insiders and audiences alike.