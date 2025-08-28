Ariana Grande announces 2026 Eternal Sunshine tour after seven-year break

Highlights:

Ariana Grande announces her first tour in seven years, the Eternal Sunshine tour, starting June 6, 2026.

The tour begins in Oakland and concludes with five nights at London’s O2 Arena (August 15–23, 2026).

The tour supports her 2024 album Eternal Sunshine, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200.

Grande's last tour was in 2019; since then, she has focused on acting, including Wicked and Focker In-Law.

The 2026 tour marks Ariana Grande’s return to live performance.

Ariana Grande has confirmed that she will return to the stage in 2026 with her Eternal Sunshine tour, her first concert series in seven years. The tour announcement came through Instagram with a short promotional video styled after her earlier short film Brighter Days Ahead. For many fans, this marks a long-awaited comeback for one of the most successful pop performers of the last decade.

The last time Ariana Grande toured was in 2019, when she concluded her Sweetener and Thank U, Next shows in December. Since then, she has shifted her professional focus toward acting, starring as Glinda in the upcoming two-part adaptation of Wicked and filming the comedy Focker In-Law, the latest entry in the Meet the Parents franchise.

Eternal Sunshine Tour Dates and Venues

The Eternal Sunshine tour will begin on June 6, 2026, in Oakland, California. The North American leg will run through major cities including Los Angeles, Austin, Sunrise, Atlanta, Brooklyn, Boston, Montreal, and Chicago. The tour will conclude with five consecutive performances at London’s O2 Arena from August 15 to August 23, 2026.

Confirmed Eternal Sunshine Tour Dates

Oakland, CA: June 6 & 9 – Oakland Arena

June 6 & 9 – Oakland Arena Los Angeles, CA: June 13 & 14 – Crypto.com Arena; June 17 & 19 – Kia Forum

June 13 & 14 – Crypto.com Arena; June 17 & 19 – Kia Forum Austin, TX: June 24 & 26 – Moody Center

June 24 & 26 – Moody Center Sunrise, FL: June 30 & July 2 – Amerant Bank Arena

June 30 & July 2 – Amerant Bank Arena Atlanta, GA: July 6 & 8 – State Farm Arena

July 6 & 8 – State Farm Arena Brooklyn, NY: July 12, 13, 16 & 18 – Barclays Center

July 12, 13, 16 & 18 – Barclays Center Boston, MA: July 22 & 24 – TD Garden

July 22 & 24 – TD Garden Montreal, QC: July 28 & 30 – Centre Bell

July 28 & 30 – Centre Bell Chicago, IL: August 3 & 5 – United Center

August 3 & 5 – United Center London, UK: August 15, 16, 19, 20 & 23 – The O2

This schedule shows a mix of arena performances in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, with London serving as the final stop of the tour.

Ariana Grande’s Connection to Eternal Sunshine Album

The 2026 tour directly supports Eternal Sunshine, Ariana Grande’s 2024 album that debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200. The record was later released in a deluxe edition that included six additional tracks. It was her seventh album to top the US charts, reinforcing her consistent commercial success.

The album’s reception was strong both commercially and critically, making it a natural foundation for her return to live performance. Fans had speculated about whether Ariana Grande would tour again, given her increasing focus on acting. The announcement of the Eternal Sunshine tour confirms that music remains a central part of her career.

Ariana Grande’s Shift Toward Acting

In recent years, Ariana Grande has taken on major roles outside of music. She plays Glinda in Wicked, the high-profile film adaptation of the Broadway hit, which has been split into two parts. She has also completed filming for Focker In-Law, the fourth installment of the Meet the Parents comedy series.

This shift gave the impression that Ariana Grande might step away from touring for the foreseeable future. In an interview with Variety in 2024, she said:

“Music and being on stage will always be a part of my life, but I thought the next few years would be about exploring acting. I’m so grateful for the ways in which my fans and I have grown together.”

Her decision to return with a global tour in 2026 signals that while acting has expanded her career, live music continues to play a key role in her identity as an artist.

Significance of the 2026 Tour for Ariana Grande

The 2026 Eternal Sunshine tour is not only a return to the stage but also a milestone in Ariana Grande’s career. After nearly a decade without a tour, she is reconnecting with fans through live performances of her most recent work. The extended run of shows across North America and the UK demonstrates strong demand for her music and presence on stage.

For Ariana Grande, the tour represents both continuity and change. She remains an artist with global reach and chart-topping albums, yet her career now includes acting achievements that broaden her influence beyond pop music. The Eternal Sunshine tour confirms that her ability to balance these two paths will shape her artistic journey in the years ahead.