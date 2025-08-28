Highlights:

Chris Columbus criticizes HBO’s Harry Potter reboot as “pointless” after seeing leaked photos of Hagrid.

Nick Frost plays Hagrid, wearing a costume almost identical to Robbie Coltrane’s original design.

Columbus questioned the need for the remake, saying, “Part of me was like, what’s the point?”

The series will adapt each book across full seasons and is set to premiere in 2027.

Chris Columbus, the director of the first two Harry Potter films, has raised questions about the purpose of HBO’s upcoming television reboot after seeing leaked set photos of Hagrid. The filmmaker’s comments come amid growing anticipation for the series, which is set to premiere in 2027.

Chris Columbus Reacts to Hagrid Costume in HBO Reboot

Columbus, who directed Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone (2001) and Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (2002), spoke about the reboot on The Rest Is Entertainment podcast. He said the leaked photos of Nick Frost portraying Hagrid gave him a strong sense of déjà vu.

“I’m seeing these photographs, and he’s wearing the exact same costume we designed for Hagrid. Part of me was like, what’s the point? I thought everything was going to be different, but it’s more of the same,” Columbus said.

The director acknowledged that it was flattering to see his original design carried over but admitted the familiarity left him questioning the creative purpose of the HBO series. His comments have reignited debates among fans about how closely the new production should adhere to the original films.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @thursdaymurderclub

Nick Frost Steps Into Hagrid’s Boots

The role of Rubeus Hagrid in the HBO series will be played by British actor Nick Frost, known for films such as Shaun of the Dead. The character was originally portrayed by the late Robbie Coltrane, who became an iconic figure in the Harry Potter film franchise.

Chris Columbus said it felt “surreal” to see another actor assume the role, particularly since he had been close to Coltrane. The decision to mirror the original costume has sparked online discussion over whether the production team is relying too heavily on nostalgia rather than introducing a new creative vision.

Chris Columbus on the Direction of the HBO Series

Unlike the original films, the HBO reboot will adapt each Harry Potter book over a full season, allowing the series to explore storylines and characters that were left out of the cinema versions. Chris Columbus highlighted Peeves the poltergeist as an example—a comic character from J.K. Rowling’s novels who never appeared on screen due to technical challenges at the time.

The main cast includes Dominic McLaughlin as Harry Potter, Arabella Stanton as Hermione Granger, and Alastair Stout as Ron Weasley. Notable supporting actors include John Lithgow, Janet McTeer, and Paapa Essiedu. The series is currently in production at Warner Bros. Studios Leavesden in the UK.

Chris Columbus Reflects on His Legacy

Despite his criticism of the HBO series, Chris Columbus made it clear that he does not harbor any envy toward the new creative team.

“Jealous? No. It’s time to move on,” Columbus said. “I’m proud of my films, but I don’t want to revisit the franchise.”

He also discussed his current work, promoting Netflix’s The Thursday Murder Club, based on Richard Osman’s bestselling novels. Columbus has previously expressed disappointment in J.K. Rowling’s public stance on transgender rights, describing her views as “very sad.”

For Columbus, the Harry Potter reboot serves as both a reflection of his original contributions and a reminder that the wizarding world will continue to be reimagined for new generations, regardless of whether all fans agree with the approach taken by HBO.

What Fans Can Expect from the Reboot

The HBO adaptation aims to provide a more comprehensive take on the Harry Potter universe. By dedicating a full season to each book, the series will explore character arcs and plotlines that were limited or omitted in the original films. Fans can expect a mix of familiar moments and new content, with characters portrayed by a new ensemble cast while still maintaining key visual elements, such as Hagrid’s costume, that resonate with the original films.

Chris Columbus’ comments reflect a cautious perspective on the reboot, emphasizing both respect for the original films and a critical eye toward how new adaptations should balance nostalgia with innovation.