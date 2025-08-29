Kinshuk Sen on Shah Rukh Khan’s words and his debut in ‘DDLJ’ musical

Highlights:

Palash Sen’s son Kinshuk Sen stars in Aditya Chopra’s Come Fall in Love – The DDLJ Musical

The UCLA graduate plays Kuljeet, a role originally portrayed by Parmeet Sethi in the 1995 film

The stage show has traveled from the US to the UK, earning wide audience response

Shah Rukh Khan surprised the cast in London and shared a personal memory with Sen - Advertisement -

Kinshuk Sen, son of singer Palash Sen, has taken on the role of Kuljeet in Aditya Chopra’s global stage production Come Fall in Love – The DDLJ Musical. The musical is based on the 1995 film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. Sen, who studied cognitive science at UCLA, described the shift from academics to stage performance as a major transition.

Kinshuk Sen’s role in the DDLJ musical

Sen plays Kuljeet, the antagonist originally portrayed by Parmeet Sethi. In the stage version, the role requires live singing and dancing throughout the performance. “It’s nonstop dancing and singing, completely live, no backing tracks,” Sen said, emphasizing the physical and vocal demands of the part.

Casting process

Sen’s casting came through persistence. While working in Los Angeles, he received an audition call from his manager. Despite most of the cast already being selected, he sent several tapes that caught the production team’s attention. “When I learnt that Aditya Chopra and Vishal-Shekhar were involved, my jaw dropped,” he recalled. The moment he learned of his selection, he was with his family. “We were stunned on the couch for five minutes,” he said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kinshuk (@kinshuksen)

Reception abroad

The stage production has toured internationally, from San Diego to Manchester, bringing an English-language adaptation of the Bollywood classic to new audiences. With 18 original songs, the musical presents Indian culture to those unfamiliar with the original film while also resonating with South Asian viewers. Sen described the reception as overwhelmingly positive. “Desis are thrilled to see themselves represented, while others are blown away by the grandeur,” he said.

Shah Rukh Khan’s message

A defining moment for Sen came in London, when Shah Rukh Khan visited a rehearsal unannounced. After the cast performed, Khan praised the group and spoke directly to Sen. He recalled that Palash Sen had once sung for him early in his career. “I had goosebumps. It felt like destiny,” Sen said of the exchange. Khan offered encouragement, telling him, “Tu bas yeh karta reh (just keep at it).”

For Sen, the moment connected his father’s earlier work with his own debut, turning the performance into what he described as a full-circle family experience.