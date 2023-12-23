Prabhas’ ‘Salaar’ registers record opening

Prabhas-starrer Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire grossed over £17 million at the worldwide box office on the first day, registering the record for the best opening day figure for any Indian title in 2023, its makers said on Saturday.

Production house Hombale Films shared the day one collection of the movie, directed by Prashanth Neel of KGF film fame. The film was released in theatres on Friday in Telugu, Kannada, Tamil, Malayalam and Hindi.

Set in the fictional city of Khansaar, Salaar revolves around two friends Deva and Vardha, played by Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran, who end up becoming arch-rivals.

#Salaar Mania takes over the nation by storm, with a tremendous response from all sections of the audience 💥#BlockbusterSalaar #RecordBreakingSalaar #SalaarRulingBoxOffice#SalaarCeaseFire #Prabhas #PrashanthNeel @PrithviOfficial @shrutihaasan @VKiragandur @hombalefilms… pic.twitter.com/gbaEqlUIGl

— Hombale Films (@hombalefilms) December 23, 2023

The movie’s opening day figure is better than Prabhas’ previous film Adipurush, which had grossed £14 million on day one and had a great opening weekend, before seeing a huge dip due to multiple controversies that plagued the movie.

The opening figure of Salaar also surpassed Shah Rukh Khan’s two blockbuster movies of 2023 — Pathaan and Jawan, which had earned £10.6 million and £12.9 million in worldwide gross on their opening days, as well as Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal with £11.6 crore on the first day.

Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire also stars Shruti Haasan, Eshwari Rao, Jagapathi Babu, and Sriya Reddy.

