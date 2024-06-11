Pakistan’s Kamran Akmal apologizes for ‘inappropriate’ comments against Sikhs

A day after facing backlash for making disrespectful comments about India pacer Arshdeep Singh, former Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter Kamran Akmal issued an apology for his “inappropriate” remarks.

The incident occurred while Akmal was analyzing the recent T20 World Cup clash between India and Pakistan in New York. In a viral video, Akmal was seen mocking Arshdeep’s Sikh religion, which led to a furious response from former Indian cricketer-turned-commentator Harbhajan Singh.

Akmal’s controversial comments were made during the tense penultimate over of the match, when Pakistan needed 17 runs in the last over to chase a target of 120.

Left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh performed exceptionally well, securing a six-run victory for India over their arch-rivals. Akmal’s remarks were made on ARY News while he was analyzing the match before Arshdeep came in to bowl.