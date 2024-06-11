21 C
New York
Tuesday, June 11, 2024
Subscribe
HomeSportsPakistan's Kamran Akmal apologizes for 'inappropriate' comments against Sikhs
Sports

Pakistan’s Kamran Akmal apologizes for ‘inappropriate’ comments against Sikhs

By: vibhuti

Date:

Pakistan cricketer Umar Akmal (L) and his brother Kamran Akmal leave court after a bail hearing in Lahore on February 2, 2014. Pakistan cricket star Umar Akmal was released on bail, a day after his arrest for violating traffic rules and scuffling with a policeman. AFP PHOTO/Arif ALI (Photo credit should read Arif Ali/AFP via Getty Images)

Related stories

Headline news

T20 World Cup 2024: India beats Pakistan by six runs

The most teeth-biting match took place yesterday between India...
Sports

T20 World Cup: Afghanistan stun New Zealand

In a historic match at the T20 World Cup...
Cricket

T20 World Cup 2024: USA clinches shocking victory over Pakistan in super over

In a stunning turn of events, the United States...
Cricket

India defeats Ireland by eight wickets in low-scoring T20I thriller in New York

India cruised to an eight-wicket victory over Ireland, who...
Cricket

Rain disrupts T20 World Cup clash between England and Scotland, teams share points

Intermittent rain disrupted the T20 World Cup clash between...

A day after facing backlash for making disrespectful comments about India pacer Arshdeep Singh, former Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter Kamran Akmal issued an apology for his “inappropriate” remarks.

The incident occurred while Akmal was analyzing the recent T20 World Cup clash between India and Pakistan in New York. In a viral video, Akmal was seen mocking Arshdeep’s Sikh religion, which led to a furious response from former Indian cricketer-turned-commentator Harbhajan Singh.

Akmal’s controversial comments were made during the tense penultimate over of the match, when Pakistan needed 17 runs in the last over to chase a target of 120.

Left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh performed exceptionally well, securing a six-run victory for India over their arch-rivals. Akmal’s remarks were made on ARY News while he was analyzing the match before Arshdeep came in to bowl.

“Kuch bhi ho sakta hai… Dekhe last over karna Arshdeep Singh ne hai. Waise uska rhythm nahi laga. 12 baj gaye hai (Anything can happen. The last over will be bowled by Arshdeep Singh; he hasn’t looked in a great rhythm. And It is already 12),” he said.
In the video reposted by Harbhajan Singh, Kamran Akmal was seen laughing with other panellists on the show. The Indian off-spinner harshly criticized Akmal for his behavior.
“…You should know the history of sikhs before u open ur filthy mouth. We Sikhs saved ur mothers and sisters when they were abducted by invaders, the time invariably was 12 o’clock. Shame on you guys.. Have some Gratitude.”
India’s victory at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York propelled them to the top of Group A with four points from two wins.
vibhuti
vibhuti

Subscribe

- Never miss a story with notifications

- Gain full access to our premium content

- Browse free from up to 5 devices at once

Latest stories

Previous article
T20 World Cup 2024: India beats Pakistan by six runs

GARAVI GUJARAT

GARAVI GUJARAT is one Britain’s oldest and biggest selling Asian titles. Published weekly in full colour in both English and Gujarati it is the biggest selling Gujarati publication outside India.

Latest

‘One Piece’ Anime celebrates 25th anniversary with spectacular display at Las Vegas Sphere

Entertainment 0
The pirate flag of One Piece graced the Las...

Baltimore’s key shipping lane fully reopens after bridge collapse

News 0
THE Baltimore shipping lane blocked for more than two...

Bangladesh has become a ‘one-party’ state, says Muhammad Yunus

News 0
Nobel Peace Laureate Muhammad Yunus has openly criticised the...

Popular

Sitemap

Copyright © 2023 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications USA Inc