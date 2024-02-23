7.3 C
London
Friday, February 23, 2024
Subscribe
HomeNewsUK NewsOfficer fired for watching dying Nottingham victims’ footage
UK News

Officer fired for watching dying Nottingham victims’ footage

By: Shelbin MS

Date:

Related stories

UK News

Islamophobia in UK tripled since Hamas attacks: report

ANTI-MUSLIM hate incidents in the UK more than tripled...
Headline Story

Police make record drugs seizure in Southampton

British police said Friday that they had made what...
UK News

British energy bills to fall after 12 per cent price cap cut

Most British household energy bills will fall from April...
Headline Story

Court to decide on Shamima Begum’s appeal against citizenship removal

A judgement is expected Friday (23) in the appeal...
UK News

Restaurant owner denies trying to spike woman’s drink

A man who operates two Michelin-starred restaurants has denied...

A special constable has lost his job for watching footage of two students in their final moments after a brutal attack in Nottingham.

Friends Grace O’Malley Kumar and Barnaby Webber lost their lives after a night out in June last year.

The special constable viewed the footage on his police laptop, showing officers and paramedics trying to help the victims before and after their passing, Sky News said.

The incident came to light during an “accelerated misconduct hearing” chaired by Nottinghamshire Police chief constable Kate Meynell.

This is not the first instance of misconduct related to the case.

PC Matt Gell faced disciplinary action for accessing records about the attacker without reason and sharing inappropriate messages. He also shared a WhatsApp message containing “crude and distasteful” descriptions of the incident with individuals not affiliated with the police.

The special constable dismissed and banned from future police work.

Media reports said nearly 180 police staff had seen related material, but 11 had no valid reason.

The report further said a current investigation into serious misconduct is underway concerning a staff member who was arrested and questioned for accessing evidence without a valid policing reason.

British Indian teenager Grace, her friend Webber and Ian Coates were fatally stabbed to death in June 2023.

Deputy chief constable Steve Cooper said immediate action was taken regarding the WhatsApp message. Some words in the message were crude and distasteful, he said, clarifying that it was a single message and no images were taken or shared.

Sanjoy Kumar, Grace’s father, expressed his dismay, calling it “morbid voyeurism.” He criticised the police for not informing the families about the misconduct hearing.

Barnaby’s mother, Emma Webber, said it was “sickening” and condemned the action as “abhorrent voyeurism.”

“We identified 22 people who had viewed material related to the Nottingham attacks case, also known as Operation Hendrix, which we had concerns about. Following our thorough investigation, we narrowed this down to 11 members of staff who did not have a legitimate reason to view some of the material in this case,” superintendent Andrew Reynolds, head of Nottinghamshire Police’s Professional Standards Directorate, was quoted as saying.

“Eight of these members of staff were handed non-disciplinary performance interventions, which is focused around learning, and three faced formal discipline – one member of staff has been sacked, one handed a final written warning and one is waiting for their misconduct hearing to be heard.”

The families have been assured that appropriate action is being taken against those involved in such behaviour.

Earlier this week, Attorney General Victoria Prentice has informed the families that the Court of Appeal will review whether the attacker’s sentence was too lenient.

Shelbin MS
Shelbin MS

Subscribe

- Never miss a story with notifications

- Gain full access to our premium content

- Browse free from up to 5 devices at once

Latest stories

Previous article
Islamophobia in UK tripled since Hamas attacks: report

GARAVI GUJARAT

GARAVI GUJARAT is one Britain’s oldest and biggest selling Asian titles. Published weekly in full colour in both English and Gujarati it is the biggest selling Gujarati publication outside India.

Latest

Indian Bharatnatyam artist’s film on Brihadeeswara temple unveiled at UNESCO

Entertainment 0
Renowned Bharatanatyam artist and scholar, Bala Devi Chandrashekar, achieved...

Islamophobia in UK tripled since Hamas attacks: report

UK News 0
ANTI-MUSLIM hate incidents in the UK more than tripled...

Police make record drugs seizure in Southampton

Headline Story 0
British police said Friday that they had made what...

Popular

Sikh student Serene Singh awarded John Robert Lewis Fellowship

News 0
Serene Singh, a DPhil student at the University of...

‘I don’t vote in this country, my husband can and one day, my daughter will,’ says Priyanka Chopra as she and US Vice President...

Entertainment 0
  Priyanka Chopra, who now lives in the United States...

Indian Hindu group’s strategy to win over Muslim voters revealed

Headline news 0
A HINDU group closely linked to Indian prime minister...

Sitemap

Copyright © 2023 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications USA Inc