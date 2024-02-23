7.3 C
Islamophobia in UK tripled since Hamas attacks: report
UK News

Islamophobia in UK tripled since Hamas attacks: report

By: Shelbin MS

Date:

ANTI-MUSLIM hate incidents in the UK more than tripled following the outbreak of the war between Israel and Hamas, a monitoring group said.

Tell MAMA recorded 2,010 such cases in the four months since Hamas’s deadly attack against Israel on October 7 sparked the conflict.

That was the largest recorded number of cases in a four-month period, said a statement from the organisation, which was set up to monitor and report such incidents.

The latest figures were up from 600 incidents over the same period in 2022-2023, a rise of 335 per cent.

“We are deeply concerned about the impacts that the Israel and Gaza war are having on hate crimes and on social cohesion in the UK,” said Tell MAMA director Iman Atta.

“This rise in anti-Muslim hate is unacceptable and we hope that political leaders speak out to send a clear message that anti-Muslim hate, like anti-Semitism, is unacceptable in our country.”

Tell MAMA said that 901 cases occurred offline while 1,109 were online. Most of the offline incidents took place in London, it added.

They included abusive behaviour, threats, assaults, vandalism, discrimination, hate speech and anti-Muslim literature.

Women were the target in 65 per cent of cases, the group said.

Earlier this month, a Jewish charity reported that anti-Semitic incidents in Britain hit record levels last year, with a surge after Hamas’s attack.

The Community Security Trust (CST), which monitors anti-Semitism in Britain, recorded 4,103 “anti-Jewish hate incidents” in 2023, its highest annual tally since it began counting them in 1984.

That represented a 147-per cent increase on the 1,662 incidents recorded in 2022.

The Hamas attack resulted in the deaths of about 1,160 people in Israel, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally based on Israeli official figures.

Israel’s subsequent invasion of Gaza and sustained military campaign has killed at least 29,410 people, mostly women and children, according to the latest health ministry figures in the Hamas-run territory.

(AFP)

Shelbin MS
Shelbin MS

GARAVI GUJARAT

GARAVI GUJARAT is one Britain’s oldest and biggest selling Asian titles. Published weekly in full colour in both English and Gujarati it is the biggest selling Gujarati publication outside India.

