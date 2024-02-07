6.2 C
London
Wednesday, February 7, 2024
Subscribe
HomeEntertainmentNo regrets: Ankita Lokhande on her ‘Bigg Boss 17’ stint
EntertainmentHeadline news

No regrets: Ankita Lokhande on her ‘Bigg Boss 17’ stint

By: Shelbin MS

Date:

Related stories

Entertainment

Jameela Jamil to star in Brit rom-com ‘Lola and Freddie’

Jameela Jamil has added one more exciting project to...
Entertainment

‘The Kerala Story’ to stream on ZEE5 Global

Adah Sharma starrer The Kerala Story is set to...
Entertainment

Esha Deol, Bharat Takhtani announce separation

Bollywood actress Esha Deol and entrepreneur Bharat Takhtani on...
Entertainment

We did it: Shankar Mahadevan on Grammy win

Dreams do come true, an elated singer-composer Shankar Mahadevan...
Entertainment

Tom Holland to make theatre comeback with new version of ‘Romeo & Juliet’

Hollywood star Tom Holland is set to return to...

Actress Ankita Lokhande, who emerged as the third runner-up on Bigg Boss 17, says controversial or not, she has no regrets about showing her true self on the popular reality series.

Hosted by superstar Salman Khan, the latest season of Bigg Boss premiered on Colors channel on October 15, 2023, and ended on January 28, 2024. Stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui was named the winner of the show.

Lokhande, who entered the show with husband Vicky Jain, made headlines due to their fights and arguments.

“I’ve been there with all my heart. Whatever emotions I felt, it all came out. I would often say I’ve shown my true self on the show, I’m not hiding anything. Even if I tried for a controversy to not happen, it happened. I was tired of myself, (but) it’s okay. It’s a part of me. I can’t help it; I was what I was. No regrets,” the Pavitra Rishta star told PTI in an interview here.

The actress said it is difficult to know what’s happening outside when one is cooped up in the Bigg Boss house with 20 other contestants.

“But when I learned about my eviction, I was quite okay with that. I was not upset, I was shocked. I thought I had a fandom that was supporting me but I think somewhere it was lacking. I have enjoyed the journey,” she said.

Now that the show is over, Lokhande said she needs to “recover” from what all she went through on the reality TV series.

“I feel I need to recover from that because it’s taken a toll on my mental health. I was never a deep thinker but the situations were such that I became one. I’m trying to recover, and understand a few things of what has happened in my life. It will take time but eventually, I’ll come out of it.

“Vicky is there, my family, my mom and everybody from Vicky’s family is also there but eventually it’s about how I take things and move on. I’m trying to cope with things,” the 39-year-old added.

On the show, Lokhande had hinted about taking a break from their marriage or seeking divorce. Looking back, the actress said she should have been more sensible.

“We got married after being friends for years. We just say things (in jest) and it was taken seriously. I’m not sensible and I need to be more sensible and be aware of what I speak when I’m in front of the camera. I’m still learning,” she said.

The actress believes her relationship has become stronger after what they went through on the show.

“If our relationship was not that strong, then maybe we may not even fight. The only difference is that our fights came out on TV, which may not happen in the case of other normal couples. But because of all this, our relationship has become stronger. I could understand where I was going wrong and he could understand where he was going wrong. We are stronger than before.”

Lokhande, also known for films Manikarnika, and Baaghi 3, is looking forward to the release of her upcoming film Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, a biopic of Hindutva ideologue V D Savarkar starring and directed by Randeep Hooda.

It will hit the screens on March 22.

“It’s a beautiful film. When I got the opportunity, I couldn’t say no to it because I had the chance to be working with Randeep Hooda, who is also directing it. Then my friend, Sandeep, was producing it. I’m eager to watch myself on the big screen,” she added.

Mohnish Singh
Mohnish Singh

Subscribe

- Never miss a story with notifications

- Gain full access to our premium content

- Browse free from up to 5 devices at once

Latest stories

Previous article
‘The Kerala Story’ to stream on ZEE5 Global
Next article
Jameela Jamil to star in Brit rom-com ‘Lola and Freddie’

GARAVI GUJARAT

GARAVI GUJARAT is one Britain’s oldest and biggest selling Asian titles. Published weekly in full colour in both English and Gujarati it is the biggest selling Gujarati publication outside India.

Latest

Jameela Jamil to star in Brit rom-com ‘Lola and Freddie’

Entertainment 0
Jameela Jamil has added one more exciting project to...

Black cops’ group urges ethnic minorities to boycott joining Met

Headline Story 0
The National Black Police Association (NBPA) has taken a...

Hong Kong visa exposes immigration dichotomy

Comment 0
THIS was a tale of two anniversaries. As Big Ben...

Popular

Asif Kapadia on ‘The Warrior’ Oscars snub

Entertainment 0
Indo-British filmmaker Asif Kapadia says the Academy of Motion...

‘I don’t vote in this country, my husband can and one day, my daughter will,’ says Priyanka Chopra as she and US Vice President...

Entertainment 0
  Priyanka Chopra, who now lives in the United States...

Dev Patel, Mindy Kaling’s ‘To Kill A Tiger’ nominated at Oscars 2024

Entertainment 0
To Kill A Tiger, set in a small Indian...

Sitemap

Copyright © 2023 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications USA Inc