Nicole Kidman seeks reconciliation with children adopted with Tom Cruise after her mother’s passing

Nicole Kidman is reportedly striving to mend her relationship with her adopted children, Isabella and Connor Cruise. As per a report in New Idea magazine, cited by The Mirror US, the Academy Award-winning actor has been deeply affected by her late mother Janelle Ann Kidman’s inability to bond with her grandchildren.

Nicole’s mother passed away in September 2024, leaving the actor with a sense of urgency to heal familial rifts. A source shared, “Losing her mum has made Nicole not want to waste any more time. It hurt Janelle that she and her husband Antony were estranged from Isabella and Connor.” The report also mentioned that Janelle deeply regretted not being able to meet the two in person before her death, a sentiment that has spurred Nicole toward reconciliation.

Nicole and Tom Cruise adopted Isabella and Connor in 1992 and 1995 during their 11-year marriage. Following their divorce in 2001, the children remained with Tom, embracing the Church of Scientology’s teachings. Nicole has often kept her relationship with Isabella and Connor private, but reports of estrangement have surfaced over the years.

Despite challenges, Nicole is determined to bridge the gap. Her renewed focus on family comes at a significant time in her life, as she continues to navigate her grief and personal growth.

Nicole has since built a new chapter in her personal life with her second husband, singer Keith Urban, whom she married in 2006. Together, they have two daughters: Sunday, 16, and Faith, 13.

Nicole’s reflections on her late mother’s influence were evident during the Venice Film Festival, where she won the Volpi Cup for Best Actress. In an emotional statement, she said, “My brave and beautiful mother shaped me, guided me, and made me.”

With her mother’s legacy inspiring her, Nicole’s focus on healing past relationships highlights her resilience and commitment to family, even amid personal and professional triumphs.