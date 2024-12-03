-0.2 C
New York
Wednesday, December 4, 2024
Subscribe
HomeEntertainmentNicole Kidman seeks reconciliation with children adopted with Tom Cruise after her...
Entertainment

Nicole Kidman seeks reconciliation with children adopted with Tom Cruise after her mother’s passing

By: vibhuti

Date:

Actors Tom Cruise (L) and his Australian wife, Nicole Kidman (R) arrive at the official opening of Fox Studios Australia in Sydney 07 November 1999. Over 4,000 stars, celebrities and movie people attended a one hour spectacular to launch the USD 300 million complex of six studios and a movie theme park. AFP PHOTO/Torsten BLACKWOOD (Photo by TORSTEN BLACKWOOD / AFP) (Photo by TORSTEN BLACKWOOD/AFP via Getty Images)

Related stories

Nicole Kidman is reportedly striving to mend her relationship with her adopted children, Isabella and Connor Cruise. As per a report in New Idea magazine, cited by The Mirror US, the Academy Award-winning actor has been deeply affected by her late mother Janelle Ann Kidman’s inability to bond with her grandchildren.

Nicole’s mother passed away in September 2024, leaving the actor with a sense of urgency to heal familial rifts. A source shared, “Losing her mum has made Nicole not want to waste any more time. It hurt Janelle that she and her husband Antony were estranged from Isabella and Connor.” The report also mentioned that Janelle deeply regretted not being able to meet the two in person before her death, a sentiment that has spurred Nicole toward reconciliation.

Nicole and Tom Cruise adopted Isabella and Connor in 1992 and 1995 during their 11-year marriage. Following their divorce in 2001, the children remained with Tom, embracing the Church of Scientology’s teachings. Nicole has often kept her relationship with Isabella and Connor private, but reports of estrangement have surfaced over the years.

Despite challenges, Nicole is determined to bridge the gap. Her renewed focus on family comes at a significant time in her life, as she continues to navigate her grief and personal growth.

Nicole has since built a new chapter in her personal life with her second husband, singer Keith Urban, whom she married in 2006. Together, they have two daughters: Sunday, 16, and Faith, 13.

- Advertisement -

Nicole’s reflections on her late mother’s influence were evident during the Venice Film Festival, where she won the Volpi Cup for Best Actress. In an emotional statement, she said, “My brave and beautiful mother shaped me, guided me, and made me.”

With her mother’s legacy inspiring her, Nicole’s focus on healing past relationships highlights her resilience and commitment to family, even amid personal and professional triumphs.

vibhuti
vibhuti

Subscribe

- Never miss a story with notifications

- Gain full access to our premium content

- Browse free from up to 5 devices at once

Latest stories

Previous article
Alfonso Cuarón joins Aamir Khan in Oscar campaign for Kiran Rao’s ‘Laapataa Ladies’

GARAVI GUJARAT

GARAVI GUJARAT is one Britain’s oldest and biggest selling Asian titles. Published weekly in full colour in both English and Gujarati it is the biggest selling Gujarati publication outside India.

Latest

Alfonso Cuarón joins Aamir Khan in Oscar campaign for Kiran Rao’s ‘Laapataa Ladies’

Entertainment 0
India’s official entry for the Oscars 2025, Laapataa Ladies,...

Madhu Chopra reveals Purple Pebble Pictures was Priyanka Chopra’s plan B

Entertainment 0
Priyanka Chopra’s mother, Dr. Madhu Chopra, revealed on the...

Indian-American family faces racist attack at LAX, sparks outrage on social media | Watch video

Trending 0
An Indian-American family faced a disturbing racist incident at...

Popular

Sitemap

Copyright © 2023 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications USA Inc