Alfonso Cuarón joins Aamir Khan in Oscar campaign for Kiran Rao’s ‘Laapataa Ladies’

India’s official entry for the Oscars 2025, Laapataa Ladies, renamed Lost Ladies for the international stage, has garnered a significant ally in Academy Award-winning director Alfonso Cuarón. Known for acclaimed films like Gravity and Roma, Cuarón is lending his support by hosting a special screening in London on December 5 as part of the film’s BAFTA campaign.

The film’s team, led by producer Jyoti Deshpande of Jio Studios, is focusing on in-person screenings to promote the project, including sessions at the BAFTA headquarters. “Although it’s a satire, the film resonates deeply across cultures,” Deshpande remarked, emphasizing India’s rich cinematic heritage and its readiness for global recognition.

Aamir Khan, along with Kiran Rao, the film’s director and his ex-wife, initiated the Oscar campaign last month. They hosted an exclusive dinner at Vikas Khanna’s restaurant in New York to introduce the film to international audiences. Currently, the campaign is intensifying in the U.S. as the awards season approaches.

Lost Ladies is co-produced by Aamir Khan Productions, Kindling Pictures, and Jio Studios, and features a talented cast including Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, and Ravi Kishan. The story, infused with humor and social critique, has already impressed audiences and critics alike.

Chosen over All We Imagine As Light, another critically acclaimed film that premiered at Cannes and won the Gotham Award for Best International Feature, Lost Ladies has big shoes to fill. However, the film’s universal themes and the robust campaign behind it make it a strong contender for the Best International Feature category.

Cuarón’s endorsement adds weight to the campaign, with his international stature and two Best Director Oscars elevating the film’s visibility. His collaboration underscores the growing interest in Indian cinema’s narrative depth and cultural richness.

As the awards season unfolds, Lost Ladies symbolizes India’s evolving presence in global cinema, blending strong storytelling with a universal appeal that transcends borders.