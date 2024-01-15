2.5 C
London
Monday, January 15, 2024
Subscribe
HomeEntertainmentNetflix to stream ‘Devara’, ‘Pushpa 2’ and more Telugu titles post-theatrical run
EntertainmentHeadline news

Netflix to stream ‘Devara’, ‘Pushpa 2’ and more Telugu titles post-theatrical run

By: Shelbin MS

Date:

Related stories

Headline news

Maldives’ Muizzu loses key poll battle to pro-India opposition

Maldives president Mohamed Muizzu faced a setback on the...
Entertainment

Vivek Agnihotri ‘thrilled’ with success of ‘Hanu Man’

Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, known for helming The Kashmir Files and The Tashkent...
Entertainment

Sanjana Sanghi: Start of a special journey

SANJANA Sanghi began her acting career at a very...
Entertainment

Sania Salan: Singing to success

BORN and brought up in Amritsar, British Asian singer...
Entertainment

Amitabh reveals he underwent hand surgery

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan says he underwent surgery in his...

NTR Jr‘s Devara, Pushpa 2: The Rule starring Allu Arjun, and Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire featuring Prabhas are part of Netflix’s 12 Telugu films slate, which will be available on the streamer in 2024 after their theatrical exhibition.

This year Netflix will also be home to other Telugu titles such as Buddy, Gangs of Godavari, Tillu Square, Vijay Devarakonda’s 12th film, Nandamuri Balakrishna’s 109th movie, separate untitled projects starring Sidhu and Karthikeya as well as the ninth production of Ga2 Pictures.

“These movies are scheduled to be available on Netflix this year after their theatrical exhibition, granting fans the opportunity to enjoy them in cinemas initially and then relive the magic of their favourite actors’ performances in the comfort of their homes, across the world,” a press release said.

Monika Shergill, VP – Content, Netflix India, said this year the company is looking forward to making the best of Telugu cinema available to its subscribers.

“The 50% YoY (year-over-year) growth in Netflix’s South content viewing reflects the strong appeal of our Telugu movie offering. This year’s lineup, packed with the best of Telugu blockbuster cinema and the industry’s biggest stars, is set to captivate audiences worldwide. We’re thrilled to bring the finest of Telugu cinema to viewers in India and across the globe,” Shergill said in a statement.

Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire, also featuring Prithviraj Sukumaran, hit the screens on December 22.

Devara is scheduled to be released in cinema halls on April 5, with Pushpa 2 set to arrive on August 15.

Out of the 12 films, Hi Nanna is already streaming on Netflix. The film, starring Nani and Mrunal Thakur, released in cinema halls on December 7.

Shelbin MS
Shelbin MS

Subscribe

- Never miss a story with notifications

- Gain full access to our premium content

- Browse free from up to 5 devices at once

Latest stories

Previous article
Vivek Agnihotri ‘thrilled’ with success of ‘Hanu Man’
Next article
Maldives’ Muizzu loses key poll battle to pro-India opposition

GARAVI GUJARAT

GARAVI GUJARAT is one Britain’s oldest and biggest selling Asian titles. Published weekly in full colour in both English and Gujarati it is the biggest selling Gujarati publication outside India.

Latest

Maldives’ Muizzu loses key poll battle to pro-India opposition

Headline news 0
Maldives president Mohamed Muizzu faced a setback on the...

Vivek Agnihotri ‘thrilled’ with success of ‘Hanu Man’

Entertainment 0
Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, known for helming The Kashmir Files and The Tashkent...

Report calls out police inaction against Rochdale grooming gangs

Headline Story 0
A recent report has revealed that girls were left...

Popular

Entertainment industry’s most epic fails of 2023

Entertainment 0
WHETHER it has been top talents making a mark,...

Netflix series about diet experiment on twins explores benefits of veganism

Health 0
A new documentary, “You Are What You Eat: A...

2024 election set to deliver UK’s ‘Most diverse parliament ever’

Comment 0
THE General Election is unlikely to be held until...

Sitemap

Copyright © 2023 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications USA Inc