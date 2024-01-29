11.7 C
Netflix sets date for documentary on Sheena Bora case

By: Shelbin MS

Netflix is set to release its documentary The Indrani Mukerjea Story: Buried Truth on February 23.

The documentary, for which the streamer has collaborated with MakeMake and India Today Group, promises to peel back the layers of the sensational murder of Sheena Bora and the subsequent arrest of Bora’s sister and media executive Indrani Mukerjea.

Mukerjea and her husband, media tycoon Peter Mukerjea, were arrested in 2015.

 

The docuseries features Indrani Mukerjea, her children – Vidhie Mukherjea and Mikhail Bora, veteran journalists, and lawyers spotlighting dysfunctional family dynamics and complex motivations, the streamer said in a release.

Helmed by Shaana Levy and Uraaz Bahl, the docuseries is produced by Terry Leonard and also features Ranjeet Sangle and journalist Rajdeep Sardesai.

