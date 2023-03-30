Nawazuddin Siddiqui has made his distinct place in the entertainment industry that too purely on the basis of his hard work and versatile acting prowess. The actor has everything today, a huge fanbase, a lavish bungalow in the city of dreams, and all the fame on his feet that speaks volumes of the exceptional achievement he has earned in his life. But that’s not all that charms the actor instead it’s his craft that brings him a sense of achievement in his life.

Recently when Nawazuddin went on an interview, he was asked a question if he feels a sense of achievement. Answering he said, “Yes I have a bungalow in Mumbai’, to which the actor replied, “No, building my own house is not a sense of achievement for me. When I am doing a scene that gets executed as per my thought, then I feel yes, I have achieved something a little. I sleep happily at night thinking about that. These vehicles and bungalows aren’t an achievement.”

On the work front, Nawaz has an interesting line-up of films which includes Haddi, Tiku Weds Sheru, Noorani Chehra, and Adbhut.