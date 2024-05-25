17.9 C
New York
Saturday, May 25, 2024
Headline news

NASA will train Indian astronauts for ISS mission, says ambassador

By: vibhuti

NASA is set to provide advanced training to Indian astronauts, aiming to mount a joint mission to the International Space Station (ISS), according to a senior American diplomat. US Ambassador to India, Eric Garcetti, made these remarks at the “US-India Commercial Space Conference: Unlocking Opportunities for US & Indian Space Startups,” hosted by the US-India Business Council (USIBC) and the US Commercial Service (USCS) in Bangalore on Friday (24).

Garcetti stated, “NASA will soon provide advanced training to Indian astronauts, with the goal of mounting a joint effort to the International Space Station, hopefully, this year or shortly thereafter, which was one of the promises of our leaders’ visit together. And soon we will launch the NISAR satellite from ISRO’s Satish Dhawan Space Center to monitor all resources, including ecosystems, the Earth’s surface, natural hazards, sea level rise, and the cryosphere.”

He further emphasized, “In the pursuit of peace and the peaceful use of space, exemplified by agreements like the Artemis Accord, our nations are united. The space sector can generate good-paying, high-tech jobs for both Indians and Americans, contributing significantly to our prosperity. Space is at the forefront of these opportunities.”

The day-long event in Bengaluru saw participation from senior officials from both the US and Indian governments, including Garcetti, Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) Chairman Dr. S. Somanath, representatives from NASA, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), and the Government of India. Prominent leaders from the commercial space industry, venture capitalists, and market analysts also attended.

Dr. Somanath remarked, “I must salute the visionary leadership that we have in both nations in India and the US for engaging in such an accord which looks at the moon as a sustainable place for all of us to come and work together.”

Expressing optimism about US-India space collaboration, USIBC president Atul Keshap described it as a new chapter in the partnership.

“The conference highlights the deepening synergy between our two free nations in pioneering space exploration and innovation by the leading democracies. Through strategic alliances and collaborative efforts, we’re on the brink of achieving extraordinary milestones and expanding the horizons of space exploration beyond what we once imagined,” Keshap said.

Alexander Slater, USIBC managing director, added, “This is the next step in USIBC’s continued commitment to fostering bilateral cooperation among leading companies and startups from both countries to unlock new opportunities for economic growth, job creation and technological leadership. It builds on our work in February when we hosted the second edition of INDUS-X in New Delhi, which promoted similar opportunities for innovation and cooperation in new and emerging defence technologies.”

The collaboration between US and Indian entities in the space sector is poised to unlock new opportunities for economic growth, job creation, and technological leadership, marking a significant milestone in the ongoing partnership between the two nations.

