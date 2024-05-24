Indian-American candidate Krystle Kaul raises $1 Million for Virginia congressional race

Krystle Kaul, an Indian-American candidate running for the US House of Representatives from Virginia’s 10th Congressional District, has achieved a significant milestone by raising USD 1 million for her campaign—a landmark rarely reached by first-time candidates.

“I have consistently broken barriers throughout my career, from the CIA to the US Central Command and the Pentagon, driven by a dedication to excellence. I became one of the youngest ever directors at the Department of Defense,” Kaul said in a statement after her campaign announced that she had reached the USD 1-million mark in fundraising. “I am often told I cannot do it – and then I do,” she said.

Kaul, who is of Kashmiri and Punjabi heritage, is vying for a seat in the US House of Representatives. If elected, she would become the second Indian-American woman to serve in the House, following Pramila Jayapal from Washington State.

Kaul is a small business owner, professor, and former senior defense official in the Department of Defense, where she held the highest civilian rank.

As a second-generation Indian-American, she has also worked in defense contracting with prominent firms such as Deloitte, Booz Allen Hamilton, Leidos, and General Dynamics IT.

Expressing her enthusiasm, Kaul stated, “I’m excited to announce that this pioneering spirit has fueled our campaign, resonating deeply with donors who demand pragmatic, results-oriented leadership.

The robust support we’ve received signals a clear demand from Virginia voters for a leader who understands the intricacies of national security and emerging technology trends and is ready to enact effective policies.”

Kaul is the only Indian-American woman in the Democratic race, representing a district with a 44 per cent minority population. She emphasized the transformative nature of her campaign, driven by the trust and commitment of her supporters.

“I’m excited to announce that this pioneering spirit has fueled our campaign, resonating deeply with donors who demand pragmatic, results-oriented leadership,” Kaul said. “The robust support we’ve received signals a clear demand from Virginia voters for a leader who grasps the intricacies of national security and emerging trends in technology and is ready to enact effective policies,” she said. Kaul is the only Indian-American woman in the Democratic race to represent a district that is 44 per cent minority. “Our campaign transforms promises into action, propelled by the trust and commitment of our supporters. We are set to bring meaningful change to our district and beyond. Now is the time for serious, progress-focused leadership in Congress,” she said. “VA-10 is ripe for a qualified woman of color who is truly battle-tested and ready to hit the ground running with extensive policy experience. I’m excited to lead the charge to send a National Security Democrat to Congress,” Kaul said.

Kaul holds a B.A. from American University and M.A. degrees from Johns Hopkins University School of Advanced International Studies (SAIS) and Brown University, where she was pursuing her Ph.D. in Political Science. She is fluent in nine languages and holds a Top Secret/SCI clearance with polygraphy.