Naomi Campbell and Umar Kamani to launch talent management firm

By: Shelbin MS

Date:

British supermodel Naomi Campbell and the former CEO of PrettyLittleThing Umar Kamani are planning on opening a talent management firm in Dubai.

Confirming the same, Kamani said, “Myself and Naomi are in the process now of starting a talent management company. We feel there is an opportunity to bridge some gaps in the current talent management world.”

He added, “Countries in the Middle East are aggressively pursuing talent and signing them to big deals, but sometimes it feels very transactional. The talent comes in just for the money and leaves without truly experiencing the culture.”

Just as Cristiano Ronaldo moved to Saudi Arabia, Kamani craves that for Dubai, “I see people like Will Smith coming in and out, but you want all these big profiles, brands, companies, celebrities, the best biotech experts and doctors and whatever else.”

The essence of this new company lies in its commitment to offering talents an enriching experience. It’s about ensuring that those who venture into Dubai leave with a piece of its soul, longing to return.

“Dubai is more than a destination; it’s a narrative waiting to be explored,” said Campbell.

Campbell is no stranger to spotting talent. She previously was a mentor on the show, The Face. The participants were mentored by models, and the prize was the chance to be the face of a make-up brand.

