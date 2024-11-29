Miracle behind bars: Miami jail inmates defy odds to conceive baby without meeting in person

A Florida woman, Daisy Link, accused of murder, has made headlines after giving birth to a baby whose father is fellow inmate Joan Depaz, also charged with murder. Remarkably, the two claim they have never met in person or had any physical contact while in custody at Miami-Dade’s Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

Link, 29, gave birth to a baby girl in June 2024. Speaking from jail, she described the baby as a “miracle” and a “blessing,” while Miami-Dade Corrections officials confirmed an ongoing internal affairs investigation.

The unusual circumstances of the pregnancy have drawn significant attention. According to WSVN, Link and Depaz, 23, began communicating through the air conditioning vents in their cells, exchanging notes and pictures that led to a romantic relationship. Depaz reportedly shared his desire to have a child despite his incarceration, and Link agreed.

Using an improvised method, Depaz passed semen rolled in Saran wrap through a line of bedding attached to the vents. Link explained, “He would kind of like roll it up almost like a cigarette and he would attach it to the line that we had in the vent, and I would pull it through. From there, I had placed it inside of, you know, the yeast infection applicators? I had placed it inside of there, and then from there, yeah, I administered it.”

To their astonishment, the unconventional method succeeded. Link became pregnant, and their daughter now lives with her. “I can’t believe it worked,” Link said. “I think everything happened for a reason.”

Depaz described the experience as akin to a divine intervention: “It was like the Virgin Mary.”

The pair has since been moved to separate jails but continues to communicate through phone calls and video chats, which include visits with their child.

While Depaz’s murder trial is set for May 2025, Link’s trial date has not yet been scheduled.

This case has sparked discussions about security protocols in correctional facilities and the lengths individuals will go to maintain connections, even under the most restrictive circumstances.