Meta restructures Reality Labs with focus on AR and Metaverse, includes layoffs

Meta, the company behind Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp, is making big changes to its hardware division, Reality Labs. This is the most significant reorganization since Reality Labs got its name in 2020, and it will include some layoffs. The changes are part of Meta’s new strategy, which emphasizes augmented reality (AR) and the Metaverse.

Meta hasn’t said exactly how many employees will be laid off, but reports suggest the cuts are small and mostly affect redundant leadership roles. The restructuring divides Reality Labs into two main groups: Metaverse, which includes the Quest headset line, Horizon (Meta’s social network), and related technologies, and Wearables, which covers Meta’s other hardware projects like its smart glasses partnership with Ray-Ban.

In an internal memo, Meta’s CTO Andrew Bosworth praised the success of the latest smart glasses collaboration with Ray-Ban and hinted at exciting plans for AR glasses. Meta is reportedly working on new Ray-Ban glasses with a heads-up display and a wristband to control them, as well as high-end AR glasses with holographic displays, called Orion.

Bosworth emphasized Meta’s commitment to improving Horizon, their social and spatial platform, for both mixed reality and mobile use. He also noted that while the new organizational structure is important, the company’s success depends more on effective execution. The goal of the reorganization is to reduce overhead and help teams work together better to serve customers.

This move by Meta reflects its growing focus on AR and the Metaverse, aiming to seamlessly integrate digital content with the physical world.