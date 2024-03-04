8.6 C
London
Monday, March 4, 2024
Subscribe
HomeEntertainmentMeera Syal to narrate ‘A History Of Women In 101 Objects’ audiobook
EntertainmentHeadline news

Meera Syal to narrate ‘A History Of Women In 101 Objects’ audiobook

By: Shelbin MS

Date:

Related stories

Entertainment

Modi meets legendary actress Vyjayanthimala in Chennai

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday met legendary actress Vyjayanthimala in...
Headline news

Pakistan senator withdraws resolution to ban social media

Pakistan Senator Bahramand Khan Tangi on Monday withdrew his...
Entertainment

‘She Creates Change’: Charithra Chandran, Freida Pinto among narrators of gender equality film series

Charithra Chandran, who rose to fame with her role...
Entertainment

SRK, Suhana groove to ‘Chammak Challo’ with Akon, Salman plays drums

American singer Akon set the stage on fire with...
Entertainment

‘Lakadbaggha’ to launch as a comic book at ComicCon 2024

Actor-producer Anshuman Jha on Monday said his critically acclaimed...

Meera Syal is set to narrate the audiobook of Annabelle Hirsch’s popular book A History Of Women In 101 Objects.

The BAFTA-winning actress took to her X handle to announce the news.

She wrote, “Proud to be one of the audiobook readers for Annabelle Hirsch’s brilliant book A History Of Women In 101 Objects. Thanks for the shout-out @DavidOlusoga and to @canongatebooks Jamie Byng and the team.”

Proud to be one of the audiobook readers for Annabelle Hirsch’s brilliant book A History Of Women In 101 Objects. Thanks for the shout out @DavidOlusoga and to @canongatebooks Jamie Byng and the team. https://t.co/AhCGZ2sxY8

— MeeraSyal💙 (@MeeraSyal) March 2, 2024

Meanwhile, Syal will also reprise her role of Ummi from the iconic BBC series The Kumars at No. 42 in the show’s new version, titled The Kumars.

The reboot has been ordered by American broadcaster Fox, with a multi-camera ‘presentation’ of the show in the place of a pilot being filmed in March, reportedly at Elstree Studios.

Apart from Syal, Sanjeev Bhaskar and Vincent Ebrahim will also return to reprise their respective roles.

Shaheen Khan will join the cast as Rani, Sanjeev’s new stepmum.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates!

Shelbin MS
Shelbin MS

Subscribe

- Never miss a story with notifications

- Gain full access to our premium content

- Browse free from up to 5 devices at once

Latest stories

Previous article
Pakistan senator withdraws resolution to ban social media
Next article
Modi meets legendary actress Vyjayanthimala in Chennai

GARAVI GUJARAT

GARAVI GUJARAT is one Britain’s oldest and biggest selling Asian titles. Published weekly in full colour in both English and Gujarati it is the biggest selling Gujarati publication outside India.

Latest

Modi meets legendary actress Vyjayanthimala in Chennai

Entertainment 0
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday met legendary actress Vyjayanthimala in...

Last chance tourism: A trend that can disturb fragile ecosystems

Features 0
In the ever-evolving landscape of travel, a peculiar trend...

Pakistan senator withdraws resolution to ban social media

Headline news 0
Pakistan Senator Bahramand Khan Tangi on Monday withdrew his...

Popular

‘I don’t vote in this country, my husband can and one day, my daughter will,’ says Priyanka Chopra as she and US Vice President...

Entertainment 0
  Priyanka Chopra, who now lives in the United States...

Netizens call out Google’s AI chatbot ‘Gemini’ for being racist against white people

Business 0
Google’s AI chatbot released on 8th February called ‘Gemini’,...

At the age 102, Iris Apfel had 3 million followers and was a fashion legend

Features 0
Renowned for her eclectic style and infectious personality, Iris...

Sitemap

Copyright © 2023 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications USA Inc