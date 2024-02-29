6.1 C
London
Thursday, February 29, 2024
Subscribe
HomeEntertainmentMark Zuckerberg arrives in Jamnagar for Anant Ambani’s pre-wedding celebrations
EntertainmentHeadline news

Mark Zuckerberg arrives in Jamnagar for Anant Ambani’s pre-wedding celebrations

By: Shelbin MS

Date:

Related stories

Entertainment

Sabyasachi Mukherjee unveils lipstick line that celebrates Indian heritage

One of India’s leading fashion designers, Sabyasachi Mukherjee is entering the...
Entertainment

TikTok musician Cat Janice dies of cancer

Cat Janice (31) musician who gained viral fame on...
Entertainment

Hollywood remake of ‘Drishyam’ in the works

Production house Panorama Studios on Thursday said it has...
Headline news

Three degree celsius temperature rise will plunge Himalayas into drought: Study

A new research warns that a 3-degree Celsius increase...
Entertainment

From ‘Heeramandi’ to ‘IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack’, Netflix India announces 2024 slate

Leading streaming platform Netflix on Thursday unveiled its upcoming...

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg on Thursday arrived in Jamnagar for the three-day pre-wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant.

Zuckerberg arrived along with his wife Priscilla Chan and the couple received a warm welcome at the airport with white garlands and a traditional dance performance.

Reliance Chairman Mukesh Ambani’s youngest son, Anant, is set to tie the knot with industrialist Viren Merchant’s daughter, Radhika Merchant, later this year.

The guests are making their way to be part of Anant and Radhika’s wedding celebrations.

Earlier in the day, Pop sensation Rihanna, superstar Shah Rukh Khan, and American singer and songwriter J Brown arrived in Jamnagar for the three-day pre-wedding celebrations.

Apart from J Brown, multi-instrumentalist, songwriter, producer, and bassist Adam Blackstone also reached Jamnagar.

On Wednesday, the Ambani family organised ‘anna seva’ to seek the blessings of the local community for the pre-wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. After the meal, the attendees enjoyed traditional folk music. Famous Gujarati singer Kirtidan Gadhvi stole the show with his singing.

The pre-wedding functions are expected to be traditional and grand.

Guests will get to experience the beauty of Indian culture at the pre-wedding festivities. The guests at the occasion will receive traditional scarves made by women artisans from Kachchh and Lalpur in Gujarat.

The guest list also includes former Prime Minister of Sweden Carl Bildt, former Prime Minister of Canada Stephen Harper, President of Google Donald Harrison, former President of Bolivia, Jorge Quiroga, former Prime Minister of Australia Kevin Rudd, and Chairperson of the World Economic Forum Klaus Schwab.

CEO and MD ADNOC Dr Sultan Al Jaber, CEO bp Murray Auchincloss, Chairman and Founder Colony Capital Thomas Barrack, CEO JC2 Ventures John Chambers, Former CEO bp Bob Dudley, President of Global Development at BMGF Christopher Elias, Executive Chairman at Exor John Elkann, and CEO of Endeavor Ari Emanuel are also expected to be in Jamnagar.

Shelbin MS
Shelbin MS

Subscribe

- Never miss a story with notifications

- Gain full access to our premium content

- Browse free from up to 5 devices at once

Latest stories

Previous article
Sabyasachi Mukherjee unveils lipstick line that celebrates Indian heritage

GARAVI GUJARAT

GARAVI GUJARAT is one Britain’s oldest and biggest selling Asian titles. Published weekly in full colour in both English and Gujarati it is the biggest selling Gujarati publication outside India.

Latest

India makes big gains in semiconductor sector: Minister

Business 0
INDIA has made significant strides in the semiconductor sector...

US immigration agency introduces new H1-B registration system

USA News 0
THE US immigration agency has announced the launch of...

Barbican appoints Devyani Saltzman as Director for Arts and Participation

UK News 0
Devyani Saltzman, who is a Canadian writer and curator,...

Popular

Netizens call out Google’s AI chatbot ‘Gemini’ for being racist against white people

Business 0
Google’s AI chatbot released on 8th February called ‘Gemini’,...

‘I don’t vote in this country, my husband can and one day, my daughter will,’ says Priyanka Chopra as she and US Vice President...

Entertainment 0
  Priyanka Chopra, who now lives in the United States...

UN raises human rights concerns about Sunak’s Rwanda policy

Headline Story 0
Britain’s new legislation regarding its controversial plan to send...

Sitemap

Copyright © 2023 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications USA Inc