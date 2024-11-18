13 C
New York
Tuesday, November 19, 2024
Subscribe
HomeUK NewsManhunt underway for husband after murder of Harshitha Brella in east London
UK News

Manhunt underway for husband after murder of Harshitha Brella in east London

By: Shelbin MS

Date:

Harshita Brella (Photo: Northamptonshire Police)

Related stories

UK News

London mayor Sadiq Khan criticizes Trump’s policies as divisive and prejudiced

London Mayor Sadiq Khan has condemned U.S. president-elect Donald...
UK News

Starmer attends Armistice Day in Paris, first UK PM to participate since Churchill

In a historic move, Prime Minister Keir Starmer attended...
UK News

Badenoch appoints Priti Patel and Mel Stride to lead Tory shadow cabinet

Opening Paragraph: Conservative Party leader Kemi Badenoch has appointed Mel...
UK News

Reeves to prioritize NHS with significant funding boost in budget

Chancellor Rachel Reeves is set to announce billions of...
UK News

UK’s Asian eateries push back against calorie labels on menus

Restaurant and takeaway owners in the UK’s Asian food...

Police are searching for Pankaj Lamba, who is suspected of murdering his wife, 24-year-old Harshita Brella, earlier this month in Northamptonshire. Her body was discovered in the trunk of a car in east London on November 14. Authorities believe Lamba fled the country after the crime.

PIC 1
Police believe Pankaj Lamba murdered 24-year-old Harshita Brella in Northamptonshire earlier this month. (Photo: Northamptonshire Police)

In a statement on November 17, Northamptonshire Police Chief Inspector Paul Cash said, “Our inquiries lead us to suspect that Harshita was murdered in Northamptonshire earlier this month by her husband, Pankaj Lamba. We suspect Lamba transported Harshita’s body from Northamptonshire to Ilford by car. We believe he has now fled the country.”

 

Police have deployed over 60 detectives, utilizing CCTV footage, house-to-house inquiries, and number plate recognition systems to trace Lamba’s movements and gather evidence.

 

- Advertisement -

The investigation began after police received a call on November 13 expressing concerns for Brella’s welfare. Officers visited her residence in Corby but found no response. A missing person inquiry led to the discovery of her body in a car on Brisbane Road in Ilford. A post-mortem was conducted at Leicester Royal Infirmary on November 15.

 

Before her death, Brella was under a 28-day domestic violence order issued in early September. Senior investigating officer Detective Chief Inspector Johnny Campbell stated, “She was a young woman in her early 20s with her whole life ahead of her, and it is absolutely tragic that her life has been cut short in this way.”

 

The police are treating the case as a targeted attack and have urged anyone with information to come forward. Officers assured the public there is no wider risk and have referred the case to the Independent Office for Police Conduct due to prior contact with the victim..

Shelbin MS
Shelbin MS

Subscribe

- Never miss a story with notifications

- Gain full access to our premium content

- Browse free from up to 5 devices at once

Latest stories

Previous article
London mayor Sadiq Khan criticizes Trump’s policies as divisive and prejudiced

GARAVI GUJARAT

GARAVI GUJARAT is one Britain’s oldest and biggest selling Asian titles. Published weekly in full colour in both English and Gujarati it is the biggest selling Gujarati publication outside India.

Latest

‘Two years ago I lost my voice,’ singer Shekhar Ravjiani opens up about losing his voice and recovery journey

Entertainment 0
Renowned singer and music director Shekhar Ravjiani recently shared...

Aamir Khan says ‘Singham Again’ makers made a mistake clashing with ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ | Watch video

Entertainment 0
This Diwali witnessed a major box office clash between...

Indian top court censures Delhi government over pollution control delays

India News 0
Delhi’s pollution levels worsened Monday, with an AQI of...

Popular

Sitemap

Copyright © 2023 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications USA Inc