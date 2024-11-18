Manhunt underway for husband after murder of Harshitha Brella in east London

Police are searching for Pankaj Lamba, who is suspected of murdering his wife, 24-year-old Harshita Brella, earlier this month in Northamptonshire. Her body was discovered in the trunk of a car in east London on November 14. Authorities believe Lamba fled the country after the crime.

In a statement on November 17, Northamptonshire Police Chief Inspector Paul Cash said, “Our inquiries lead us to suspect that Harshita was murdered in Northamptonshire earlier this month by her husband, Pankaj Lamba. We suspect Lamba transported Harshita’s body from Northamptonshire to Ilford by car. We believe he has now fled the country.”

Police have deployed over 60 detectives, utilizing CCTV footage, house-to-house inquiries, and number plate recognition systems to trace Lamba’s movements and gather evidence.

The investigation began after police received a call on November 13 expressing concerns for Brella’s welfare. Officers visited her residence in Corby but found no response. A missing person inquiry led to the discovery of her body in a car on Brisbane Road in Ilford. A post-mortem was conducted at Leicester Royal Infirmary on November 15.

Before her death, Brella was under a 28-day domestic violence order issued in early September. Senior investigating officer Detective Chief Inspector Johnny Campbell stated, “She was a young woman in her early 20s with her whole life ahead of her, and it is absolutely tragic that her life has been cut short in this way.”

The police are treating the case as a targeted attack and have urged anyone with information to come forward. Officers assured the public there is no wider risk and have referred the case to the Independent Office for Police Conduct due to prior contact with the victim..