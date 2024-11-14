London mayor Sadiq Khan criticizes Trump’s policies as divisive and prejudiced

London Mayor Sadiq Khan has condemned U.S. president-elect Donald Trump, labeling his policies as “sexist, homophobic, Islamophobic, and racist.” In a recent appearance on the *High Performance* podcast, Khan discussed his experiences with Trump’s attacks and accused the U.S. leader of being motivated by Khan’s race and religion.

Khan asserted, “If I wasn’t this color skin, if I wasn’t a practicing Muslim, he wouldn’t have come for me.” He elaborated that Trump’s approach represents a form of “hard-right populism” that fuels division rather than unity. Trump previously challenged Khan’s competency by suggesting an IQ test, calling him “very dumb” and a “stone-cold loser” after Khan’s handling of the 2017 London Bridge terror attack.

The rivalry between the two leaders has played out publicly over the years, with Khan making symbolic gestures of dissent, such as permitting the flight of a Trump “baby blimp” during one of Trump’s visits to London. Despite these past clashes, Khan expressed a willingness to guide Trump around the city to showcase its diversity, suggesting a tour that includes London’s Pride march and a visit to a mosque.

Khan emphasized his concerns about the impact of Trump’s rhetoric on global harmony, warning that when the U.S. veers away from inclusive values, it can spread “ripples of hate.” The mayor underscored the need to “speak the truth with power,” stating that democratic societies thrive on pluralism, not uniformity.