7.4 C
New York
Thursday, November 14, 2024
Subscribe
HomeUK NewsLondon mayor Sadiq Khan criticizes Trump’s policies as divisive and prejudiced
UK News

London mayor Sadiq Khan criticizes Trump’s policies as divisive and prejudiced

By: Shelbin MS

Date:

Sadiq Khan (L) and Donald Trump. (BEN STANSALL, BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

Related stories

UK News

Starmer attends Armistice Day in Paris, first UK PM to participate since Churchill

In a historic move, Prime Minister Keir Starmer attended...
UK News

Badenoch appoints Priti Patel and Mel Stride to lead Tory shadow cabinet

Opening Paragraph: Conservative Party leader Kemi Badenoch has appointed Mel...
UK News

Reeves to prioritize NHS with significant funding boost in budget

Chancellor Rachel Reeves is set to announce billions of...
UK News

UK’s Asian eateries push back against calorie labels on menus

Restaurant and takeaway owners in the UK’s Asian food...
UK News

Recent data shows modest rise in life expectancy in England and Wales

According to the latest data from the Office for...

London Mayor Sadiq Khan has condemned U.S. president-elect Donald Trump, labeling his policies as “sexist, homophobic, Islamophobic, and racist.” In a recent appearance on the *High Performance* podcast, Khan discussed his experiences with Trump’s attacks and accused the U.S. leader of being motivated by Khan’s race and religion.

 

Khan asserted, “If I wasn’t this color skin, if I wasn’t a practicing Muslim, he wouldn’t have come for me.” He elaborated that Trump’s approach represents a form of “hard-right populism” that fuels division rather than unity. Trump previously challenged Khan’s competency by suggesting an IQ test, calling him “very dumb” and a “stone-cold loser” after Khan’s handling of the 2017 London Bridge terror attack.

 

The rivalry between the two leaders has played out publicly over the years, with Khan making symbolic gestures of dissent, such as permitting the flight of a Trump “baby blimp” during one of Trump’s visits to London. Despite these past clashes, Khan expressed a willingness to guide Trump around the city to showcase its diversity, suggesting a tour that includes London’s Pride march and a visit to a mosque.

- Advertisement -

 

Khan emphasized his concerns about the impact of Trump’s rhetoric on global harmony, warning that when the U.S. veers away from inclusive values, it can spread “ripples of hate.” The mayor underscored the need to “speak the truth with power,” stating that democratic societies thrive on pluralism, not uniformity.

Shelbin MS
Shelbin MS

Subscribe

- Never miss a story with notifications

- Gain full access to our premium content

- Browse free from up to 5 devices at once

Latest stories

Previous article
Starmer attends Armistice Day in Paris, first UK PM to participate since Churchill

GARAVI GUJARAT

GARAVI GUJARAT is one Britain’s oldest and biggest selling Asian titles. Published weekly in full colour in both English and Gujarati it is the biggest selling Gujarati publication outside India.

Latest

Security tightened in Ayodhya after threat to Ram Temple by pro-Khalistan leader

India News 0
In response to an alleged threat by pro-Khalistan leader...

Why Priyanka Chopra nearly said ‘no’ to ‘Aitraaz’! Director Subhash Ghai hints at sequel plans

Entertainment 0
Celebrating the 20th anniversary of Aitraaz, director Subhash Ghai...

Ranveer Singh shares photos of very special moments with Deepika Padukone on their 6th wedding anniversary

Entertainment 0
Bollywood’s beloved duo, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, celebrate...

Popular

Sitemap

Copyright © 2023 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications USA Inc