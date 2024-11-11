Starmer attends Armistice Day in Paris, first UK PM to participate since Churchill

In a historic move, Prime Minister Keir Starmer attended the Armistice Day commemorations in Paris, becoming the first British leader to do so since Winston Churchill joined Charles de Gaulle after World War II. Starmer accepted a “personal invitation” from French President Emmanuel Macron as part of the Labor government’s “reset with Europe” strategy. This event marked the 106th anniversary of the 1918 Armistice, which ended hostilities in World War I.

The ceremony, held at the Place de l’Étoile, included Starmer and Macron reviewing troops from a command vehicle, as the leaders paid tribute to those who died in service. Following the commemorations, Starmer and Macron planned bilateral talks addressing the recent U.S. election results, specifically Donald Trump’s return to the presidency, and its implications for the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

“I am honored to be in Paris to stand united with President Macron in tribute to the fallen of the First World War who made the ultimate sacrifice for the freedom we enjoy today,” Starmer said. “These events are vital in ensuring the memory of millions of young soldiers, sailors, and aviators live on for generations to come.”

The UK government recently allocated over GBP 10 million for events marking the 80th anniversaries of VE Day and VJ Day in 2025. Downing Street announced that it is coordinating with the Royal British Legion and veterans’ groups to plan a program aimed at national reflection and remembrance.

Starmer’s presence at the event followed Remembrance Sunday services in London, where he, along with former Prime Ministers and dignitaries, took part in a wreath-laying ceremony at the Cenotaph. India’s high commissioner to the UK, Vikram Doraiswami, was also present, marking a joint remembrance across nations.