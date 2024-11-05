Badenoch appoints Priti Patel and Mel Stride to lead Tory shadow cabinet

Opening Paragraph:
Conservative Party leader Kemi Badenoch has appointed Mel Stride as shadow chancellor of the exchequer and Dame Priti Patel as shadow foreign secretary, forming a key part of her new shadow cabinet. Other prominent roles include Chris Philp as shadow home secretary and Claire Coutinho overseeing energy security, net zero, and equalities.
In addition to Stride and Patel, Badenoch’s team includes Alex Burghart as shadow chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster and Northern Ireland, James Cartlidge as shadow defense secretary, and Robert Jenrick as shadow justice secretary. The appointments reflect Badenoch’s stated commitment to a “breadth of experience and perspective,” with a focus on merit.
The full shadow cabinet was unveiled today, and its first meeting under Badenoch’s leadership is set to take place shortly. Badenoch intends for the team to rebuild public trust and provide a robust opposition.
Full Shadow Cabinet:
Shadow chancellor of the exchequer: Mel Stride MP
Shadow foreign secretary: Dame Priti Patel MP
Shadow home secretary: Chris Philp MP
Shadow chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster and Northern Ireland: Alex Burghart MP
Shadow defense secretary: James Cartlidge MP
Shadow justice secretary: Robert Jenrick MP
Shadow education secretary: Laura Trott MP
Shadow health secretary: Ed Argar MP
Shadow levelling up secretary: Kevin Hollinrake MP
Shadow environment secretary: Victoria Atkins MP
Shadow business secretary: Andrew Griffith MP
Shadow energy security and net zero secretary and equalities minister: Claire Coutinho MP
Shadow work and pensions secretary: Helen Whately MP
Shadow transport secretary: Gareth Bacon MP
Shadow culture secretary: Stuart Andrew MP
Shadow science and technology secretary: Alan Mak MP
Shadow Scotland secretary and energy minister: Andrew Bowie MP
Shadow Wales secretary and women’s minister: Mims Davies MP
Opposition chief whip: Dame Rebecca Harris MP
Shadow leader of the House of Commons: Jesse Norman MP
Shadow leader of the House of Lords: Lord True
Co-chairmen of the party: Nigel Huddleston MP & Lord Johnson
Shadow chief secretary to the treasury: Richard Fuller MP
Badenoch indicated additional appointments will follow soon.