18.1 C
New York
Wednesday, November 6, 2024
Subscribe
HomeUK NewsBadenoch appoints Priti Patel and Mel Stride to lead Tory shadow cabinet
UK News

Badenoch appoints Priti Patel and Mel Stride to lead Tory shadow cabinet

By: Shelbin MS

Date:

Stride has been assigned the finance role, while Patel will handle foreign policy. (Photo: Getty Images)

Related stories

UK News

Reeves to prioritize NHS with significant funding boost in budget

Chancellor Rachel Reeves is set to announce billions of...
UK News

UK’s Asian eateries push back against calorie labels on menus

Restaurant and takeaway owners in the UK’s Asian food...
UK News

Recent data shows modest rise in life expectancy in England and Wales

According to the latest data from the Office for...
UK News

Starmer pushes for investment at London Summit, promises to cut red tape

Prime Minister Keir Starmer, addressing an audience of global...
UK News

Record spike in religious hate crimes in England and Wales

The number of reported religious hate crimes in England...

Opening Paragraph:

Conservative Party leader Kemi Badenoch has appointed Mel Stride as shadow chancellor of the exchequer and Dame Priti Patel as shadow foreign secretary, forming a key part of her new shadow cabinet. Other prominent roles include Chris Philp as shadow home secretary and Claire Coutinho overseeing energy security, net zero, and equalities.

In addition to Stride and Patel, Badenoch’s team includes Alex Burghart as shadow chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster and Northern Ireland, James Cartlidge as shadow defense secretary, and Robert Jenrick as shadow justice secretary. The appointments reflect Badenoch’s stated commitment to a “breadth of experience and perspective,” with a focus on merit.

The full shadow cabinet was unveiled today, and its first meeting under Badenoch’s leadership is set to take place shortly. Badenoch intends for the team to rebuild public trust and provide a robust opposition.

Full Shadow Cabinet:

- Advertisement -

Shadow chancellor of the exchequer: Mel Stride MP

Shadow foreign secretary: Dame Priti Patel MP

Shadow home secretary: Chris Philp MP

Shadow chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster and Northern Ireland: Alex Burghart MP

Shadow defense secretary: James Cartlidge MP

Shadow justice secretary: Robert Jenrick MP

Shadow education secretary: Laura Trott MP

Shadow health secretary: Ed Argar MP

Shadow levelling up secretary: Kevin Hollinrake MP

Shadow environment secretary: Victoria Atkins MP

Shadow business secretary: Andrew Griffith MP

Shadow energy security and net zero secretary and equalities minister: Claire Coutinho MP

Shadow work and pensions secretary: Helen Whately MP

Shadow transport secretary: Gareth Bacon MP

Shadow culture secretary: Stuart Andrew MP

Shadow science and technology secretary: Alan Mak MP

Shadow Scotland secretary and energy minister: Andrew Bowie MP

Shadow Wales secretary and women’s minister: Mims Davies MP

Opposition chief whip: Dame Rebecca Harris MP

Shadow leader of the House of Commons: Jesse Norman MP

Shadow leader of the House of Lords: Lord True

Co-chairmen of the party: Nigel Huddleston MP & Lord Johnson

Shadow chief secretary to the treasury: Richard Fuller MP

Badenoch indicated additional appointments will follow soon.

Shelbin MS
Shelbin MS

Subscribe

- Never miss a story with notifications

- Gain full access to our premium content

- Browse free from up to 5 devices at once

Latest stories

Previous article
Reeves to prioritize NHS with significant funding boost in budget

GARAVI GUJARAT

GARAVI GUJARAT is one Britain’s oldest and biggest selling Asian titles. Published weekly in full colour in both English and Gujarati it is the biggest selling Gujarati publication outside India.

Latest

Donald Trump declares victory, pledges unity as Kamala Harris’s campaign awaits final results

Headline news 0
Donald Trump claimed victory and pledged to "heal" the...

Will.i.am releases empowering song ‘Yes She Can’ endorsing Kamala Harris for President

Entertainment 0
Will.i.am has released a new song and music video,...

India launches bid to host 2036 Olympics, competing against Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and Turkey

India News 0
India has officially initiated its bid to host the...

Popular

Sitemap

Copyright © 2023 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications USA Inc