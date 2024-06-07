She owes no one an explanation: Taylor Swift on Lady Gaga’s pregnancy rumor

Taylor Swift has strongly condemned the recent pregnancy rumors about Lady Gaga, calling them ‘invasive and inappropriate.’

Lady Gaga found herself at the center of speculation hours ago, as fans suggested from recent photos that she might be expecting her first child with boyfriend Michael Polansky. The rumors spread rapidly across social media, prompting Gaga to address them through a TikTok video.

In the video, Gaga used a song from Taylor Swift’s latest album, The Tortured Poet’s Department, to dismiss the rumors. Swift herself commented on the video, further defending Gaga.

In her comment on Gaga’s TikTok video, Taylor Swift called the speculation about Gaga’s possible pregnancy ‘invasive and inappropriate.’ She wrote, “Can we all agree that it is invasive & irresponsible to comment on a woman’s body?” Swift continued, “Gaga doesn’t owe anyone an explanation, & neither does any woman.”

Gaga’s TikTok video responded to the rumors directly, showing her reading a message that said, “Not pregnant– just down bad crying at the gym,” referencing Swift’s Billboard Top 100 song “Down Bad.”

Taylor Swift has had her share of dealing with pregnancy rumors as well. During her European Eras Tour, fans speculated about her possible pregnancy based on photos from the tour. Swift has previously spoken about how such rumors have negatively impacted her body image and mental health, as mentioned in her Netflix documentary, Miss Americana.

Lady Gaga had also shown support for Taylor in the past, commenting on a clip from Miss Americana where Taylor discussed her eating habits, saying, “That’s really brave everything you said wow.”