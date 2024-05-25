Labour leads Conservatives by 17 points in first post-election date poll

The Labour Party leads the Conservative Party by 17 points in the first poll since the announcement of the 4th July election date. Conducted by More in Common, the poll surveyed just over 2,000 people and showed 44% support for Labour and 27% for the Conservatives.

The poll also recorded 10% support for Reform UK, 9% for the Liberal Democrats, and 5% for the Green Party. These results align with other recent polls.

A previous poll by More in Common in May showed Labour with a 16-point lead. More in Common was founded after the 2016 murder of British lawmaker Jo Cox.

The Conservative Party, in power since 2010, has been trailing Labour in polls for two years. UK political parties began their election campaigns on Thursday following Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s announcement of the general election date on Wednesday.

Sunak and Labour leader Keir Starmer are now engaging with voters to secure a parliamentary majority on 5th July. YouGov’s April prediction suggested Labour would win 403 seats, with the Conservatives expected to win 155. In the 2019 election, the Conservatives won 365 seats and Labour 202. As of now, the Conservatives hold 344 seats and Labour 205 due to various changes since the last election.