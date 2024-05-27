Sunak promises new national service for youth in major election pledge

In a significant election pledge on Sunday (26), British prime minister Rishi Sunak announced a “bold new” mandatory National Service for young people, contingent on the Conservatives securing another five-year term in the upcoming July 4 polls.

The British-Indian leader’s plan offers 18-year-olds the option of a full-time, 12-month military placement or a scheme to volunteer one weekend a month for a year. The military placement would be selective, determined by eligibility tests, and involve roles within the armed forces or cyber defense.

“We have much to be proud of in Britain, but our society has young generations lacking the opportunities they deserve,” Sunak stated in a campaign video unveiling the new Tory proposal.

Sunak highlighted that Britain faces a more perilous and divided future, with democratic values under threat. He proposed a new model of National Service for 18-year-olds, either through a competitive full-time military commission for a year or monthly weekend volunteering in community roles such as delivering prescriptions, food to the infirm, or participating in search and rescue missions.

“This initiative will equip young people with valuable skills, enhance the UK’s security, and strengthen national unity,” he said, referencing Sweden, where 80% of National Service participants recommend it to their peers.

“Uncertain times demand a clear plan and decisive action to navigate towards a better future. Our plan will ensure that new generations and our nation can tackle the challenges of an uncertain world,” he added.

In contrast, the Labour Party, led by Keir Starmer, criticized the proposal as a “desperate £2.5 billion unfunded commitment” from a Tory party that has already destabilized the economy, causing mortgage rates to soar. They argued that this is not a concrete plan but a costly review necessitated by previous Tory cuts that reduced the Armed Forces to their smallest size since Napoleon.

Addressing how the Tory plan would be implemented, UK Home Secretary James Cleverly told ‘Sky News’ that the military option would be selective, with no criminal penalties for non-participation. He clarified that while no one would be forced into the military component, those who opt-in will be compensated, whereas volunteers will not be paid.

“We aim to create a society where individuals interact with people outside their usual communities, from diverse backgrounds, religions, and income levels. This initiative is about fostering a cohesive society where people engage beyond their familiar circles,” Cleverly explained.

The Liberal Democrats criticized the Conservatives for undermining the country’s professional armed forces with severe budget cuts.

“Our armed forces were once globally admired. This Conservative government has slashed troop numbers and is planning further reductions,” said Lib Dem defense spokesperson Richard Foord.

National Service was originally introduced in 1947 by the Labour government after World War II, requiring men aged 17 to 21 to serve in the armed forces for 18 months. This compulsory National Service ended in 1960. Similar conscription models are in place in several European countries, including Norway and Denmark. (With inputs from PTI)