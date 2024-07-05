28.1 C
UK News
UK News

Keir Starmer win the UK election following Labour Party landslide victory; Rishi Sunak steps down

By: vibhuti

Date:

NOTTINGHAM, ENGLAND - JUNE 26: Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer and UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak attend the BBC's Prime Ministerial Debate on June 26, 2024 In Nottingham, England. BBC newsreader and journalist Mishal Husain chaired the Head-to-head between Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Labour Leader Keir Starmer in front of the studio audience in Nottingham. (Photo by Phil Noble - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Keir Starmer has been sworn in as the United Kingdom’s new prime minister, taking office after his Labour Party secured a resounding victory in the recent general election. The election results dealt a heavy blow to Rishi Sunak’s Conservatives, marking their worst electoral defeat in history.

Starmer, 61, assumed leadership as the 58th Prime Minister after receiving an audience with King Charles III at Buckingham Palace, succeeding Sunak following his meeting with the monarch.

The Labour Party secured 412 seats in the 650-member House of Commons, a gain of 211 seats from the previous election in 2019. Conversely, Sunak’s Conservatives only managed to secure 121 seats, a loss of 250 seats from their previous standing. Labour achieved a vote share of 33.7 per cent, while the Conservatives trailed with 23.7 per cent.

In his inaugural address outside 10 Downing Street, Starmer acknowledged the electorate’s demand for change and national rejuvenation. He emphasized the urgency of the tasks ahead, recognizing the need to bridge the gap between public sacrifices and governmental accountability.

“We embark today on the challenging path of rebuilding our nation, brick by brick,” Starmer declared. “Our government will prioritize service over politics, placing the interests of the country above all else.”

Starmer also expressed appreciation for Sunak’s tenure, acknowledging his historical significance as the UK’s first British Asian Prime Minister. He commended Sunak’s dedication and hard work, despite the electoral setback.

 

Meanwhile, Sunak, who comfortably retained his seat in Richmond and Northallerton, expressed humility in defeat and announced his resignation as Conservative Party leader.

“The Labour Party has decisively won this election, and I have congratulated Sir Keir Starmer on his victory,” Sunak stated. “I take full responsibility for our party’s loss and pledge to continue serving my constituents with the same dedication in the days ahead.”

The election night saw prominent Conservative figures, including Liz Truss and Grant Shapps, lose their seats, prompting widespread internal reflection within the party.

On the Labour side, several Indian-origin MPs, including veterans Preet Kaur Gill and Tan Dhesi, were re-elected, while newcomers like Jas Athwal and Kanishka Narayan made notable entries into Parliament.

Nigel Farage’s Reform UK also made headlines by securing four seats, with Farage himself winning Clacton in Essex after multiple unsuccessful attempts. Farage heralded his victory as a significant turning point in British politics, forecasting further shifts in the political landscape.

As the UK transitions to a new government under Starmer’s leadership, the aftermath of this election promises to reshape the country’s political trajectory in the months and years to come.

GARAVI GUJARAT

Popular

