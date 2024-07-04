26.7 C
Thursday, July 4, 2024
Labour poised for victory as Britain votes in general election

By: Shelbin MS

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak (R) and his wife Akshata Murty depart after casting their votes during the general election at Kirby Sigston Village Hall on July 4, 2024, in Kirby Sigston, England. (Photo credit: Getty images)

Britons cast their votes Thursday in a general election expected to bring the opposition Labour party to power, ending nearly 14 years of Conservative governance. This election, the first national ballot since Boris Johnson’s 2019 Conservative landslide, follows Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s decision to hold the vote six months ahead of schedule.

 

Polling stations opened at 7:00 am across more than 40,000 locations, including schools, community centers, and even unconventional venues like pubs. By 10:00 pm, exit polls will provide an initial indication of the election results, with full constituency outcomes expected to come in overnight.

 

Throughout the campaign, polls have indicated a significant lead for Labour, with projections suggesting they could secure a historic win. Labour leader Keir Starmer, 61, stands to become the next Prime Minister if his party achieves a majority. He has urged voters to participate actively, stating, “Britain’s future is on the ballot. But change will only happen if you vote for it.”

Sunak’s campaign has faced criticism, notably over his early departure from the D-Day commemorations in France. Recent endorsements for Labour from influential media, including The Sun, traditionally a Conservative supporter, have added to the challenges for the Tories.

 

Predictions from YouGov, Focaldata, and More in Common all suggest that Labour could win over 430 seats, surpassing their previous high under Tony Blair in 1997. In contrast, the Conservatives could see their numbers drop to a historic low, with forecasts suggesting fewer than 127 seats.

 

Sunak acknowledged voter dissatisfaction on the eve of the election, saying, “I appreciate people have frustrations with our party. But tomorrow’s vote… is a vote about the future.” Should Labour’s anticipated victory materialize, Sunak will likely tender his resignation to King Charles III, and Starmer will be invited to form a new government.

 

Labour’s return to power would mark the first since 2005, with Starmer promising a “decade of national renewal.” However, the incoming government would face significant challenges, including revitalizing public services and addressing economic issues.

