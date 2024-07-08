31.3 C
New York
Monday, July 8, 2024
Subscribe
HomeUK NewsStarmer scraps Rwanda deportation plan for immigrants citing ineffectiveness
UK News

Starmer scraps Rwanda deportation plan for immigrants citing ineffectiveness

By: Shelbin MS

Date:

Kier Starmer, who secured one of the largest parliamentary majorities in recent history, now faces challenges including improving public services and reviving the economy. (Photo credit: Getty Images)

Related stories

UK News

Keir Starmer win the UK election following Labour Party landslide victory; Rishi Sunak steps down

Keir Starmer has been sworn in as the United...
UK News

Labour poised for victory as Britain votes in general election

Britons cast their votes Thursday in a general election...
UK News

New poll forecasts Labour’s historic parliamentary win

A new projection by polling firm Survation indicates that...
UK News

Conservative Party faces fundraising challenges ahead of general election

In a challenging start to the election campaign, the...
UK News

UK Police reform plan faces crisis as minority officers withdraw support

The US’s National Black Police Association (NBPA) has retracted...

Keir Starmer, in his first major policy decision since winning the recent election with a significant majority, announced the cancellation of the Conservative government’s plan to deport asylum seekers to Rwanda. The controversial scheme, intended to deter small boat crossings, faced legal challenges from its inception and was deemed impractical by critics.

“The Rwanda scheme was dead and buried before it started. It’s never been a deterrent,” Starmer stated during a press conference at Downing Street. “I’m not prepared to continue with gimmicks that don’t act as a deterrent.”

Starmer emphasized that the policy, designed to remove only about 1% of asylum seekers, failed to achieve its intended purpose and was therefore being scrapped. He outlined broader challenges ahead, including the need to enhance public services and revive the economy.

During the press conference, Starmer highlighted his plans to establish “mission delivery boards” focusing on priority areas such as healthcare and economic growth. However, specifics on tax changes were not disclosed.

The Rwanda deportation plan had sparked intense debate during the election campaign, with supporters arguing it would disrupt people trafficking, while opponents criticized its morality and feasibility. Legal challenges, including a ruling from the UK Supreme Court declaring the policy unlawful, further complicated its implementation.

- Advertisement -

Starmer’s government now intends to form a Border Security Command unit to collaborate with international agencies in combating people smuggling, amid ongoing concerns over immigration policies.

Sonya Sceats, CEO of Freedom from Torture, commended Starmer for swiftly abandoning the scheme. “We applaud Keir Starmer for moving immediately to close the door on this shameful scheme that played politics with the lives of people fleeing torture and persecution,” she said.

Shelbin MS
Shelbin MS

Subscribe

- Never miss a story with notifications

- Gain full access to our premium content

- Browse free from up to 5 devices at once

Latest stories

Previous article
Keir Starmer win the UK election following Labour Party landslide victory; Rishi Sunak steps down

GARAVI GUJARAT

GARAVI GUJARAT is one Britain’s oldest and biggest selling Asian titles. Published weekly in full colour in both English and Gujarati it is the biggest selling Gujarati publication outside India.

Latest

Video of Biden ‘ignoring’ Black woman in a rally goes viral | Trending

Trending 0
A video of President Joe Biden seemingly ignoring a...

South Korean actor Ma Dong Seok to debut in Telugu film ‘Spirit’ with Prabhas

Entertainment 0
South Korean star Ma Dong Seok, also known as...

Nine-year-old Indian American girl from Florida shines in America’s Got Talent | Watch video

Trending 0
Pranysqa Mishra, a nine-year-old Indian-origin girl from Florida, has...

Popular

Sitemap

Copyright © 2023 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications USA Inc