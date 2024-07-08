Starmer scraps Rwanda deportation plan for immigrants citing ineffectiveness

Keir Starmer, in his first major policy decision since winning the recent election with a significant majority, announced the cancellation of the Conservative government’s plan to deport asylum seekers to Rwanda. The controversial scheme, intended to deter small boat crossings, faced legal challenges from its inception and was deemed impractical by critics.

“The Rwanda scheme was dead and buried before it started. It’s never been a deterrent,” Starmer stated during a press conference at Downing Street. “I’m not prepared to continue with gimmicks that don’t act as a deterrent.”

Starmer emphasized that the policy, designed to remove only about 1% of asylum seekers, failed to achieve its intended purpose and was therefore being scrapped. He outlined broader challenges ahead, including the need to enhance public services and revive the economy.

During the press conference, Starmer highlighted his plans to establish “mission delivery boards” focusing on priority areas such as healthcare and economic growth. However, specifics on tax changes were not disclosed.

The Rwanda deportation plan had sparked intense debate during the election campaign, with supporters arguing it would disrupt people trafficking, while opponents criticized its morality and feasibility. Legal challenges, including a ruling from the UK Supreme Court declaring the policy unlawful, further complicated its implementation.

Starmer’s government now intends to form a Border Security Command unit to collaborate with international agencies in combating people smuggling, amid ongoing concerns over immigration policies.

Sonya Sceats, CEO of Freedom from Torture, commended Starmer for swiftly abandoning the scheme. “We applaud Keir Starmer for moving immediately to close the door on this shameful scheme that played politics with the lives of people fleeing torture and persecution,” she said.