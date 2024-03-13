13.3 C
London
Wednesday, March 13, 2024
Subscribe
HomeSportsIndia’s Olympics shuttler Sai Praneeth quits professional badminton
Sports

India’s Olympics shuttler Sai Praneeth quits professional badminton

By: Shelbin MS

Date:

Related stories

Sports

Anmol Kharb seals historic gold for Indian badminton team

ANMOL KHARB yet again performed when it mattered, winning...
Sports

Women’s team coach breaks down describing gender bias in Indian hockey

INDIA women’s hockey coach and former Olympic gold medallist...
Sports

Bajrang Punia demands action against Indian wrestling body

OLYMPIC medallist Bajrang Punia last Thursday (15) urged world...
Sports

Sindhu back from injury to lead women’s team championship

THOMAS CUP champions India will look to recreate magic...
Sports

Asian Cup raises World Cup hopes for teams

AN Asian Cup that will be remembered for shocks...

WORLD Championships bronze medallist B Sai Praneeth on Monday (11) announced his retirement from international badminton, bringing down the curtain on a successful career during which he won the Singapore Open and also represented India at the Tokyo Olympics.

The 31-year-old from Hyderabad decided to hang up his boots after battling nagging injuries since the Tokyo Games.

“With a mix of emotions, I pen down these words to bid farewell and announce my retirement from the sport that has been my lifeblood for over 24 years,” he posted on his Instagram account.

“Today, as I embark on a new chapter, I find myself overwhelmed with gratitude for the journey that brought me here.

“Badminton, you have been my first love, my constant companion, shaping my character and giving purpose to my existence. The memories we’ve shared, the challenges we’ve overcome, will forever be etched in my heart.”

Praneeth is set to join as a head coach of Triangle Badminton Academy in USA next month.

“I will be joining in mid-April. I will be the head coach of the club, so I will be overseeing all the players there. Of course, once I am there, we will discuss elaborately about the role,” he told PTI.

In his two-decade-long international career, Praneeth had some fine moments, but the 2017 Singapore Open Super Series win and the bronze medal at the 2019 World Championships in Basel, Switzerland were his instances of crowning glory.

Praneeth reached a career-best ranking of world number 10 and qualified for the Tokyo Olympics but couldn’t make a mark, losing all the matches to make a shock exit at the group stage.

“To my family – my grandparents, parents, and my loving wife Swetha – your endless encouragement has been the bedrock of my success. Without your unwavering support, none of this would have been possible,” said the 2010 world junior bronze medallist.

“A heartfelt thank you to Pullela Gopichand anna, the Gopichand Academy and the entire coaching and support staff. I also thank my coaches from childhood, Arif sir and Govardhan sir.

“I extend my gratitude to the Badminton Association of India, Sports Authority of India, TOPS, Sports Authority of Telangana State, Yonex, ONGC, GoSports, OGQ, APACS and PBL. Your belief in my dreams have been instrumental in my journey.

 

Shelbin MS
Shelbin MS

Subscribe

- Never miss a story with notifications

- Gain full access to our premium content

- Browse free from up to 5 devices at once

Latest stories

Previous article
Anmol Kharb seals historic gold for Indian badminton team

GARAVI GUJARAT

GARAVI GUJARAT is one Britain’s oldest and biggest selling Asian titles. Published weekly in full colour in both English and Gujarati it is the biggest selling Gujarati publication outside India.

Latest

Review decision to revoke citizenship of Shamima Begum, say UN experts

News 0
A GROUP of United Nations experts last Wednesday (6)...

‘Spooky, but helpful’, says woman who ‘spoke’ with her dead mother with AI’s help

Features 0
It may sound weird as you read further but...

Surfing the tides, thrilling tale of the Severn Bore phenomenon

Features 0
Surfers and kayakers eagerly anticipate an extraordinary natural spectacle...

Popular

UK to block entry of hate preachers, extremists: Report

UK News 0
Hate preachers with extremist Islamist views from countries such...

Kourtney Kardashian comes out as ‘autosexual’, says most women are

Entertainment 0
Kourtney Kardashian recently shared intimate insights into her sexuality,...

Amitav Ghosh awarded 2024 Erasmus prize for pioneering writings on climate change

News 0
Renowned Indian writer Amitav Ghosh has been awarded the...

Sitemap

Copyright © 2023 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications USA Inc